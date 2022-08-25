Which garage door is right for you?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While many many underestimate its importance, a stylish garage door is the first thing people will see when they arrive at your property. Make a great first impression with a surprisingly affordable bespoke garage door. But how can you be sure you’re choosing the right garage door?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Which type of garage door is best for your property and your needs?

There’s so much to consider when choosing a new garage door for your property. Budget, security, durability, materials… there are a variety of factors that you need to evaluate when selecting your new garage door. Check out our handy guide to help you choose the best affordable bespoke garage door for your property.

Types of garage doors

The Sectional Garage Door

Sectional Garage Doors are a sturdy, insulated garage door that are durable and secure. Able to fit to any opening shape and with seals on four sides, these doors require little maintenance, just a service once a year before the cold winter months. Furthermore, you can park right in front of these types of doors, giving you more space for guests on your driveway. You can choose from a range UK suppliers, two different panel depths, surface finishes, many colours, and even a timber option. The insulated Sectional Garage Door is perfect for garages that function as a storage/utility room, have a room above the garage or a home gym.

Up and Over Garage Doors

Canopy Garage Doors are traditional garage doors that provide a little extra drive-through width that you don’t have with a Retractable Garage Door. With all Up and Over Doors, you can choose your material (steel, timber, glass reinforced polyester) in a variety of finishes, with optional glazing, and design elements. Tayside Garage Doors is proud to offer Up and Over Garage Doors by British brand Garador. Offering 33 steel designs alone, 20 colours, and odd sizes, you are sure to find your perfect one.

Retractable Garage Doors are available in the same style and finish as the Canopy Garage Doors but operate using a special lifting mechanism contained at both sides of the door. This gearing system is best suited for the use of electric operators. Some Retractable Garage Doors can be upgraded to add maximum passage should this be required. Regular maintenance keeps the mechanical parts trouble free.

Roller Garage Door

Roller Garage Doors only need 205mm to 300mm of headroom inside your garage and tend to be a more space saving solution. Manufactured from aluminium foam filled lathes/slats, Roller Garage Doors provide thermal and acoustic insulation as well as ‘Secured by Design’ options as standard. Tayside Garage Doors offers automatic and manual options from their main supplier SWS UK. With many options for Roller Garage Doors to chose from, ensuring you are offered the right product to suit you.

Roller Garage Doors are recommended to have regular cleaning and maintenance.

Insulated garage door

With the growing costs of living, saving money on your heating and energy bills has never been more important. Tayside Garage Doors offers garage doors like insulated sectionals and rollers to help keep out the cold during those bitter winter months.

A family-run business with a passion for quality

Tayside Garage Doors is a second-generation family-run business with a passion for quality, serving the people of Tayside with their individual garage door needs. Starting in 1993, Tayside Garage Doors offers tailor-made garage door repairs and solutions. Tayside Garage Doors operates with an ethos of genuine care for its customers and a promise to not just ‘fit and forget’ which you can read for yourself from their many customer testimonials on the Dundee Trusted Trader (9.7 out of 10) and Which? Trusted Trader (4.9 out of 5) sites.

For some, calling for a garage door repair, service and maintenance or buying a new garage door for your property can feel like you’re breaking the bank. Tayside Garage Doors assures to deliver bespoke affordable results. Giving a six month warranty on service and repairs visits, allowing you peace of mind should you need them again for further work. Tayside Garage Doors have a strong relationship with their UK manufacturers and suppliers, making its products accessible and inexpensive for the people of Tayside.

And with a small business like Tayside Garage Doors, you can feel confident in their many years of experience for your new garage door or garage door repair.

Serving the people of Tayside

When you choose Tayside Garage Doors, you will choose from the best products from the best manufacturers the UK has to offer, all with the manufacturers warranty, and including their own one year installation warranty to give you peace of mind.

Tayside Garage Doors strives to treat customers with honesty and good communication, all while considering your needs, giving helpful product support and advice. Make a great first impression and invest in a new garage door today.

Learn more about Tayside Garage Doors and get a quote for your garage door today.