Which garage door is right for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Which garage door is right for you?

In partnership with Tayside Garage Doors
August 25 2022, 3.40pm
Tayside Garage Door creates beautiful bespoke garage doors with matching side doors.
Visit Tayside Garage Doors for a surprisingly affordable bespoke garage door.

While many many underestimate its importance, a stylish garage door is the first thing people will see when they arrive at your property. Make a great first impression with a surprisingly affordable bespoke garage door. But how can you be sure you’re choosing the right garage door?

Which type of garage door is best for your property and your needs?

There’s so much to consider when choosing a new garage door for your property. Budget, security, durability, materials… there are a variety of factors that you need to evaluate when selecting your new garage door. Check out our handy guide to help you choose the best affordable bespoke garage door for your property.

Types of garage doors

The Sectional Garage Door

Tayside Garage Door matching side and garage door.
Sectional Garage Doors lift vertically allowing more space on your driveway also having the option of a Garage Side Door to match.

Sectional Garage Doors are a sturdy, insulated garage door that are durable and secure. Able to fit to any opening shape and with seals on four sides, these doors require little maintenance, just a service once a year before the cold winter months. Furthermore, you can park right in front of these types of doors, giving you more space for guests on your driveway. You can choose from a range UK suppliers, two different panel depths, surface finishes, many colours, and even a timber option. The insulated Sectional Garage Door is perfect for garages that function as a storage/utility room, have a room above the garage or a home gym.

Up and Over Garage Doors

A bespoke up and over garage door.
Opt for an Up and Over Garage Door with matching Garage Side Door for a uniform look.

Canopy Garage Doors are traditional garage doors that provide a little extra drive-through width that you don’t have with a Retractable Garage Door. With all Up and Over Doors, you can choose your material (steel, timber, glass reinforced polyester) in a variety of finishes, with optional glazing, and design elements. Tayside Garage Doors is proud to offer Up and Over Garage Doors by British brand Garador. Offering 33 steel designs alone, 20 colours, and odd sizes, you are sure to find your perfect one.

Retractable Garage Doors are available in the same style and finish as the Canopy Garage Doors but operate using a special lifting mechanism contained at both sides of the door. This gearing system is best suited for the use of electric operators. Some Retractable Garage Doors can be upgraded to add maximum passage should this be required. Regular maintenance keeps the mechanical parts trouble free.

Roller Garage Door

Roller Garage Doors only need 205mm to 300mm of headroom inside your garage and tend to be a more space saving solution. Manufactured from aluminium foam filled lathes/slats, Roller Garage Doors provide thermal and acoustic insulation as well as ‘Secured by Design’ options as standard. Tayside Garage Doors offers automatic and manual options from their main supplier SWS UK. With many options for Roller Garage Doors to chose from, ensuring you are offered the right product to suit you.

Roller Garage Doors are recommended to have regular cleaning and maintenance.

Golden roller garage door from Tayside Garage Doors.
The Golden Oak SWS Roller Garage Door is a popular choice for a garage door.

Insulated garage door

With the growing costs of living, saving money on your heating and energy bills has never been more important. Tayside Garage Doors offers garage doors like insulated sectionals and rollers to help keep out the cold during those bitter winter months.

A family-run business with a passion for quality

Tayside Garage Doors is a second-generation family-run business with a passion for quality, serving the people of Tayside with their individual garage door needs. Starting in 1993, Tayside Garage Doors offers tailor-made garage door repairs and solutions. Tayside Garage Doors operates with an ethos of genuine care for its customers and a promise to not just ‘fit and forget’ which you can read for yourself from their many customer testimonials on the Dundee Trusted Trader (9.7 out of 10) and Which? Trusted Trader (4.9 out of 5) sites.

For some, calling for a garage door repair, service and maintenance or buying a new garage door for your property can feel like you’re breaking the bank. Tayside Garage Doors assures to deliver bespoke affordable results. Giving a six month warranty on service and repairs visits, allowing you peace of mind should you need them again for further work. Tayside Garage Doors have a strong relationship with their UK manufacturers and suppliers, making its products accessible and inexpensive for the people of Tayside.

And with a small business like Tayside Garage Doors, you can feel confident in their many years of experience for your new garage door or garage door repair.

Serving the people of Tayside

When you choose Tayside Garage Doors, you will choose from the best products from the best manufacturers the UK has to offer, all with the manufacturers warranty, and including their own one year installation warranty to give you peace of mind.

Tayside Garage Doors strives to treat customers with honesty and good communication, all while considering your needs, giving helpful product support and advice. Make a great first impression and invest in a new garage door today.

Learn more about Tayside Garage Doors and get a quote for your garage door today.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business & Environment

The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
'Secret society' claims around 217-year-old Feuars' committee dividing Letham villagers
0
Steve from Dream Doors Dundee helps with your kitchen renovation on a budget.
Bring new life to your kitchen
Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week
0
A photo of caterers at University of St Andrews
Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews
Fresh fruit and produce can be found in these local businesses.
The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland
Have your say on who will win the Community Champion Award.
Poll: Have your say on who will win The Menu Food and Drink Awards…
0
From left, residents Geoff Cartwright, Andy Imrie, Michelle Plummer and Lyndsy Adam have been accused of enacting a smear campaign
Fife housebuilder accuses hamlet residents of 'smear campaign'
2
JM Car Sales in Perth, which has unexpectedly closed.
Liquidators appointed to wind up Perth car sales firm after sudden closure
landfill
PKC urged to avoid 'climate wrecking' solution to landfill issue
0
Dundee woods
Dundee's Templeton Woods back open after Storm Arwen 'devastation'
1

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0