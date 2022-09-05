Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood

A Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP has quit the Scottish Parliament on the eve of the new term to take up a job in business.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 5 2022, 5.52pm Updated: September 5 2022, 7.58pm
Dean Lockhart, who was first elected in 2016, announced his resignation on the day Liz Truss was made UK Conservative leader.

Former Tory party councillor Roz McCall, who stood unsuccessfully in Dunfermline at last year’s national election, will now take up his post without the need for any byelection.

She served as a Perth and Kinross councillor for the Tories in the area’s Strathearn ward from 2017 to 2022 before standing down at this year’s local election.

Mr Lockhart served as Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee convenor and said his new job will involve working with national and local governments to tackle climate change.

In an unusual move, the departing MSP declined to say which private company he will be working for.

‘Absolute privilege’

He said: “It has been an absolute privilege to represent the people and region of Mid Scotland and Fife over the past six years.

“I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies, and that will help finance and deliver Net Zero targets across the UK.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Douglas Ross for his outstanding leadership and support, and to wish him and all my colleagues all the very best for the future.”

Roz McCall.

Under Holyrood rules, replacements for departing politicians between elections are chosen automatically by their party.

It means Ms McCall will automatically become an MSP on the Mid Scotland and Fife regional list.

She said: “I am delighted and honoured to join the Scottish Conservative MSPs in Holyrood.

“As an MSP I will work to reverse the erosion of local democracy, to hold the SNP government to account, and to provide alternative, new and imaginative, positive policies.”

Liz Truss.

Ms McCall’s elevation to Holyrood comes on the day it was announced Liz Truss will become prime minister due to the votes of a tiny percentage of Tory members who make up the electorate.

Ms Truss will officially be appointed to the top job by the Queen during a visit to her Balmoral home on Tuesday.

Mr Lockhart’s departure from frontline politics wasn’t the only shake-up within the Scottish Conservatives today.

Dumfriesshire MSP Oliver Mundell revealed he will step back from the party’s Holyrood shadow cabinet for personal reasons.

