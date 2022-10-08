Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP

A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Belgium would revive Scotland’s ties with Europe after Brexit, the SNP conference heard.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 8 2022, 3.25pm Updated: October 8 2022, 7.02pm
Fife MP Douglas Chapman claims reinstating the service would provide a major boost to the tourism sector.

The ferry used to run from Rosyth to the Belgian port of Zebrugge.

It ran as a passenger service until 2010, then was scrapped for freight too in 2018.

In June it emerged the route has a strong chance of being reestablished as early as 2023 after a major breakthrough was made during talks.

Douglas Chapman said the link could benefit Scotland’s tourism sector.

SNP activists joined Mr Chapman in welcoming the service’s possible return on the first day of their party conference in Aberdeen.

He claimed “years of Westminster neglect” had damaged ties between Scotland and Europe.

Mr Chapman warned Scotland’s links to the continent had been further hurt by Brexit.

‘Welcome proposals’

The Dunfermline and West Fife MP said: “Scotland has been dragged out of the EU against our will and has suffered all the economic and cultural consequences as a result.

“We have also suffered the damage of years of Westminster neglect in connecting Scotland to the continent.

“That is why I welcome the proposals for a ferry link to be reinstated between Rosyth and Belgium, which will see Scotland reestablishing its ties to our European neighbours.”

Mr Chapman had spent years campaigning for the route to Belgium to be reinstated.

Freight services ran to Zeebrugge in Belgium until 2018.

He added: “We have seen how the Republic of Ireland has established several connections to Europe as an independent country and it is thriving as a result of its relationship with Europe.”

The UK Government has also indicated they would back the link being restored.

SNP ministers would see the return of the route as a welcome boost after a year engulfed by ferry scandals.

The Scottish Government has faced repeated pressure over lengthy delays to the construction of two vessels intended to serve island communities.

