Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP

A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Belgium would revive Scotland’s ties with Europe after Brexit, the SNP conference heard.

Fife MP Douglas Chapman claims reinstating the service would provide a major boost to the tourism sector.

The ferry used to run from Rosyth to the Belgian port of Zebrugge.

It ran as a passenger service until 2010, then was scrapped for freight too in 2018.

In June it emerged the route has a strong chance of being reestablished as early as 2023 after a major breakthrough was made during talks.

SNP activists joined Mr Chapman in welcoming the service’s possible return on the first day of their party conference in Aberdeen.

He claimed “years of Westminster neglect” had damaged ties between Scotland and Europe.

Mr Chapman warned Scotland’s links to the continent had been further hurt by Brexit.

‘Welcome proposals’

The Dunfermline and West Fife MP said: “Scotland has been dragged out of the EU against our will and has suffered all the economic and cultural consequences as a result.

“We have also suffered the damage of years of Westminster neglect in connecting Scotland to the continent.

“That is why I welcome the proposals for a ferry link to be reinstated between Rosyth and Belgium, which will see Scotland reestablishing its ties to our European neighbours.”

Mr Chapman had spent years campaigning for the route to Belgium to be reinstated.

He added: “We have seen how the Republic of Ireland has established several connections to Europe as an independent country and it is thriving as a result of its relationship with Europe.”

The UK Government has also indicated they would back the link being restored.

SNP ministers would see the return of the route as a welcome boost after a year engulfed by ferry scandals.

The Scottish Government has faced repeated pressure over lengthy delays to the construction of two vessels intended to serve island communities.