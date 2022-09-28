SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living crisis

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 28 2022, 5.35pm Updated: September 28 2022, 6.09pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Rosyth ferry links, renewable energy and land reform are part of the regionally-focused agenda for the SNP’s upcoming conference.

Nicola Sturgeon will be with activists in Aberdeen over October 8-10 for the party’s first in-person conference since the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as independence and other national talking points, many of the main topics affect Courier Country.

Rosyth to Zeebrugge ferry link

Plans to create a direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe will fall under the spotlight at conference.

A freight route is expected to run from the port in the Firth of Forth to Zeebrugge on the coast of Belgium.

It was previously the only direct ferry link between Scotland and Europe until freight services were scrapped in 2018.

A passenger service also operated until 2010.

Alex Salmond watches on with Dominico Comisso, captain of the ‘Scottish Viking’ Norfolkline ship, as it arrives in Rosyth as part of its route to Zeebrugge.

The motion to conference welcomes the news of the proposed reopening of the route.

It blames “decades of inaction and underinvestment by Westminster” for a situation where there is no mainland ferry link between Scotland and continental Europe.

Calls will be made to consult with coastal communities, particularly those in the islands, and to establish an “ambitious maritime strategy”.

Community buses

Conference will explore the potential for setting up community bus services across the country in a bid to encourage the public to better use public transport.

One of the debates at P&J Live venue in Aberdeen will call for the Scottish Government to set up a working group with council chiefs to investigate how this can be achieved across local authorities.

The resolution has been endorsed by branches including Angus North & Mearns , proving its a hot topic for party members in the region.

Land reform

The SNP government is currently consulting on plans for a land reform bill – to be introduced in 2023.

The legislation plans to address long-standing concerns about the highly concentrated pattern of land ownership in rural areas of Scotland, such as Highland Perthshire.

Scotland’s land reform minister Màiri McAllan said the “radical” legislation to tackle so-called “green lairds” is needed to stop a new Highland Clearances.

But others have criticised the “vague” proposals as not going far enough.

Mairi McAllan, Minister for Environment and Land Reform. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The term “green lairds” describes companies and individuals buying up estates across Scotland to boost their environmental credentials.

One of the resolutions to conference calls for a ministerial taskforce to bring together several government departments on delivering the bill.

It urges the Scottish Government to take action to:

  • End secret land deals: Instruct sellers to advertise land for sale ensuring adequate time for local communities to register an interest to buy.
  • Tackle the shortage of affordable housing: Designation of housing pressured areas.
  • Consult with local communities before land purchases for carbon offsetting schemes.

Renewable energy

Delegates will also discuss the move away from fossil fuels, in a region known for being the oil and gas capital of Europe.

Calls will be made for greater investment in solar energy, including pushing for all publicly funded buildings to be surveyed on their suitability for rooftop solar panels.

The Scottish Government will also be asked to make changes in building control regulations for new construction or major developments.

The changes include:

  • Solar PV panels on every available roof space.
  • Pressurised water systems.
  • Under floor heating and a ban on any future radiator installations.
  • Triple glazing.

And…Scottish independence

It would not be an SNP conference without discussion of the constitutional question.

It is likely to be a major part of Ms Sturgeon’s address on the closing day – around a year away from the proposed date of the next referendum.

Several motions are planned including agreeing proposals to combat the spread of disinformation.

Delegates will also be asked to agree a code of conduct and a communication strategy to “present a convincing case” in the build up to the next vote.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Cowdenbeath fire: 'Strong smell' reported months before cannabis farm found
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Train passenger fined for violent racist rant against Thai pair in Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
LISTEN: How Perthshire's Enchanted Forest became a £7.6m tourism hit
H100
Fife mum defends Buckhaven setting for world-first hydrogen heating trial
1
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
Altany Craik is against the Glenrothes housing plan
Residents rally against 350-house Glenrothes development which would 'subsume' Leslie
0

Most Read

1
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech at the upcoming SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli

Editor's Picks