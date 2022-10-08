A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The southbound carraigeway of the A90 has been reopened near Tealing after it was closed due to a crash involving a police vehicle.

The carriageway was restricted just after 3pm, before being fully closed at 3.48pm.

It was reopened almost 30 minutes later.

The collision, which took place at 2.45pm, involved two vehicles – one of which belongs to police.

It is understood that nobody was injured in the crash, and emergency services attended soon after.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the A90, near Tealing, around 2.45pm on Saturday following reports of a two vehicle crash involving a police vehicle.”

The closure came as fans from Aberdeen attempted to travel down to Dundee for the Dons’ game against United.

The two sides met at Tannadice, with the match starting at 6pm.