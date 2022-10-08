A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

By Matteo Bell
October 8 2022, 4.07pm Updated: October 8 2022, 6.13pm
The A90 near Tealing. Image: Google Street View.
The A90 near Tealing. Image: Google Street View.

The southbound carraigeway of the A90 has been reopened near Tealing after it was closed due to a crash involving a police vehicle.

The carriageway was restricted just after 3pm, before being fully closed at 3.48pm.

It was reopened almost 30 minutes later.

The collision, which took place at 2.45pm, involved two vehicles – one of which belongs to police.

It is understood that nobody was injured in the crash, and emergency services attended soon after.

Two vehicles involved in A90 crash near Tealing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the A90, near Tealing, around 2.45pm on Saturday following reports of a two vehicle crash involving a police vehicle.”

The closure came as fans from Aberdeen attempted to travel down to Dundee for the Dons’ game against United.

The two sides met at Tannadice, with the match starting at 6pm.

