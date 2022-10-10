EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to renewable energy

An offshore energy skills summit will be held next month to help break down barriers faced by oil and gas workers in the shift away from fossil fuels.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 10 2022, 10.05am
Photo of Adele Merson
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson revealed the date for the summit during the SNP conference. Image: Wulie Marr/DC Thomson.

An offshore energy skills summit will be held next month to help break down barriers faced by oil and gas workers in the shift away from fossil fuels.

We can reveal the event – which will be attended by Energy Secretary Michael Matheson – will go ahead on November 2.

The summit is a result of a direct call to action by SNP MSP Gillian Martin who surveyed more than 500 oil and gas employees on the just transition.

Her work showed one in 10 workers in the North Sea oil and gas industry say they have enough opportunities to switch to renewables.

The Scottish Government plans to publish its draft energy strategy for Scotland by the “end of the year”, along with a just transition plan for offshore workers.

Press and Journal political editor Adele Merson speaking to Energy Secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

In an interview at the SNP Conference in Aberdeen, Mr Matheson said the summit will help ensure the “right transition arrangements” are in place.

He added: “It will look at things like passports for skills and how can can align some of the skills we have so we can see a much easier transition for those who want to go between the two of them.”

Oil and gas sector businesses, skills agencies, trade unions, the Chamber of Commerce and Energy Skills Alliance will be in attendance at the summit.

Spotlight on energy

The SNP conference – taking place in the oil and gas capital of Europe – has had a strong energy focus, from panel events to motions from member branches.

It is clear there are splits between some in the party grassroots and the government over the transition to renewables but also around carbon capture technology.

One proposal – which was defeated at conference – called for a rethink on carbon capture and storage technology.

But north-east politicians took to the stage to convince members the move would be an “absolute insult” to the region.

The Acorn Project at St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is currently vying for UK Government funding to deliver this technology and deliver “thousands” of jobs.

However, Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government is “absolutely committed to the Acorn Project”, adding it is “mission critical” to delivering on net zero targets.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson at the SNP conference at the P&J Live. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The SNP politician criticised the UK Government for rejecting the project’s bid for funding earlier this year.

Mr Matheson said this puts “thousands of jobs” in the north-east at risk.

One event – hosted by Friends of the Earth Scotland – saw Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard say there is “no case whatsoever for opening up new wells”.

He added: “That needs to be challenged and it needs to be stopped.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also challenged on the future of North Sea oil and gas on the second day of the three-day conference.

She told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that she is “very sceptical” as to whether new exploration can pass a climate compatibility test.

