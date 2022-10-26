3 flashpoints as Rishi Sunak’s first PMQs returns to IndyRef2 stalemate and ‘sleaze’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

3 flashpoints as Rishi Sunak’s first PMQs returns to IndyRef2 stalemate and ‘sleaze’

Rishi Sunak’s first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions since he was anointed Tory leader saw him dogged with accusations of “sleaze” and demands for a referendum.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 26 2022, 3.15pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.42pm
Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister. Image: PA.
Rishi Sunak’s first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions since he was anointed Tory leader saw him dogged with accusations of “sleaze” and demands for a referendum.

The new Conservative boss clashed with rival party chiefs over controversial cabinet appointments and his plans to improve an ailing economy.

But beyond confrontational bluster, little appeared new for voters in Scotland as key questions remain over investment promises and the future of the union.

Here’s our glance at three key talking points from Mr Sunak’s first afternoon in the hotseat.

1 – No thaw with the SNP

Mr Sunak held a call with Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday night and said it was “important” to ensure Holyrood and Westminster can work together “constructively”.

His more cooperative tone marked a shift away from his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who lived up to her promise to ignore the SNP leader entirely.

However, on the topic of a proposed second independence referendum next year the new prime minister adopted an identical stance to those who had gone before him.

Alyn Smith challenged the prime minister.

In one exchange, Stirling SNP MP Alyn Smith declared he would “not be shouted down” by Tory MPs as he accused their boss of “denying democracy” in Scotland.

The new Tory leader insisted that the matter had already been settled, in 2014, when the country rejected independence.

His government remains locked in a legal fight with the SNP at the Supreme Court over whether Ms Sturgeon can hold a fresh vote next year without UK Government permission.

2 – Is he committed to ‘levelling up’?

At first glance, the prime minister’s commitment to stick by Boris Johnson’s Levelling Up agenda will be welcome for Fife and Tayside communities.

Dundee council bosses submitted a bid for £5 million in cash during the second round of funding.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Mr Sunak over a leaked recording from the summer where he boasted about diverting funds away from deprived areas.

The opposition chief said: “He pretends he’s on the side of working people, but in private he says something very different.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It’s feared Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could unleash another wave of austerity on the country while the cost of living crisis rages on.

And key questions remain over when major spending initiatives from the UK Government in Scotland will be carried out.

After Ms Truss took power, Rosyth was named as one of five areas which could become low-tax “investment zones” – but it is still not known if the scheme will actually happen.

And while the town hopes to gain low-tax freeport status, Mr Sunak’s party is dragging its heels on announcing which bids have been successful, as we revealed.

Pledges to invest in Scotland could also spark further clashes with the SNP if Westminster is seen to be bypassing Holyrood.

3 – Return to ‘sleaze’ accusations

Just one day into his premiership, Mr Sunak has already sparked fury by reappointing Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Ms Braverman was given the senior cabinet job despite quitting just six days before over a security breach.

Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak’s decision to choose her reeked of a “sleazy backroom deal to shore up his own position”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

He said: “Far from being a fresh start, this is a return to the sleaze and scandal and ghosts of cabinets past.”

While Mr Sunak will want to distance his administration from Boris Johnson, his jibes against rivals had echoes of the disgraced former prime minister.

Clashing with Sir Keir, the Tory chief attacked the Labour boss for previously supporting Jeremy Corbyn and accused him of being out-of-touch for “never leaving north London”.

