SNP row as Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick ‘blocks’ lawyers including own party colleague Joanna Cherry

The Dundee MSP who leads Holyrood’s civil justice committee cut off senior lawyers on his social media site, including one from his own party benches at Westminster.

Joe FitzPatrick, the MSP for Dundee City West, “blocked” SNP MP Joanna Cherry from contact on Twitter, along with another lawyer, Roddy Dunlop.

Mr Dunlop, a prominent Scots lawyer, said it was “disappointing” to see he was denied access to Mr FitzPatrick’s public account, since the senior SNP politician chairs Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.

Edinburgh MP Ms Cherry – another prominent lawyer – revealed on the social media site that she is also prevented from interacting with her own colleague.

She wrote: “It must be a mistake. I’m blocked too and we’re in the same party.”

Ms Cherry has been a vocal critic of SNP policy on controversial gender law reforms.

She has also appeared to fall out with leader Nicola Sturgeon.

It must be a mistake. I’m blocked too & we’re in the same party 🤷‍♀️ — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) January 2, 2023

Ms Sturgeon’s government approved new laws in Holyrood last month which will make it easier for transgender Scots to self-identify.

Former public health chief Mr FitzPatrick backed the reforms and made an impassioned plea before the final vote.

By contrast, Ms Cherry joined protesters outside the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP faced a mini-rebellion in Holyrood over the reforms as nine party MSPs voted against them, including Perthshire’s Jim Fairlie and Fife’s Annabelle Ewing.

Ex-minister Ash Regan sensationally quit her post over the proposals in October during the initial vote.

Senior lawyer Mr Dunlop has also been a major critic of the SNP’s gender reforms on social media.

He is dean of the faculty of advocates, an independent body for lawyers in Scotland.

He tweeted: “In general, I support anyone’s right to block on Twitter. But @joefitzsnp is the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and civil justice Committee.

“That being so, I find this news surprising and disappointing.”