Demand for unspent hardship fund to go to poverty-stricken tenants in Dundee and Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millions of pounds in unspent funding set aside for tenants must be used to help poverty-stricken renters, according to a Dundee-based MSP.

Official figures show more than 20% of a £10 million Tenant Grant Fund launched by the Scottish Government has not been allocated.

A rent freeze is due to end on March 31, leading to calls for unused cash to go to those struggling most.

Tayside among highest underspends

Angus and Dundee were among the areas with an underspend of more than a third of their allocated funding.

Of the £358,000 handed to Dundee, nearly 38% has still not been paid out.

Angus was given £160,000 but just over a third is still unallocated.

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba wants ministers to commit to extending the rent freeze until a promised national system of rent controls is in place.

‘No excuse not to act’

The North East regional politician says this would protect those facing in-work poverty and hardship during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “The ban on rent increases must remain in place until the Scottish Government’s permanent system of rental control is introduced.

“However, in the meantime, the unspent millions of pounds in the Tenant Grant Fund must be used pro-actively to support tenants already facing real hardship.

“There’s still time for the Scottish Government to change course and extend the rent freeze until the promised national system of rent controls is in place

“However, there’s also no excuse whatsoever for not working to deliver this additional support to renters while the rent freeze remains in place.”