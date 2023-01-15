Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row

Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox has backed Nicola Sturgeon's "canny" approach to Scottish independence despite reports she will row back on plans to use the next General Election as a de-facto referendum.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 15 2023, 2.51pm Updated: January 15 2023, 4.56pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox. Image: PA

Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox has backed Nicola Sturgeon's "canny" approach to Scottish independence despite reports she will row back on plans to use the next General Election as a de-facto referendum.

The actor, who has been a long-term supporter of breaking away from the rest of the UK, said he would like to see the four nations form a “united federation where each country comes into its own”.

Mr Cox will be interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg in Dundee on January 20 in an exclusive event for our subscribers.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Cox also defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling against criticism for her position on the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform bill.

How has the election plan changed?

The SNP’s executive committee was handed an option on Saturday that would see votes for the party treated as a show of support for a second referendum rather than a vote for separation.

The first minister said in November that the next national election, currently scheduled for 2024, would be an effective referendum on independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA

It came after the UK’s top court blocked her party’s bid for a new vote.

Asked if he was “frustrated” by Ms Sturgeon, Mr Cox said: “I think Nicola has been very canny and she should be canny given the situation and it’s a hot potato.

“It’s been a hot potato for a long time so I think she’s following the right cause.

“If you consider what happened in the Catalan referendum which was an illegal referendum and they suffered as a result so she has to be very, very careful that we are doing it the right way.”

Brian Cox was among the first visitors to the V&A Dundee. Image: Supplied

Mr Cox said that although achieving independence “seemed overwhelming”, approaching the situation like a “bull in a china shop” could be damaging.

The 76-year-old Succession star added that the “canniness” shown by the SNP leader would “get us there in the end”.

Actor defends JK Rowling

Mr Cox also spoke about how “proud” he is of Scotland acting on gender recognition.

The Scottish Government passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: Supplied

Asked about the criticism directed at vocal opponent JK Rowling, Mr Cox said he did not like the “the way she’s been treated”.

“She’s entitled to her opinion, she’s entitled to say what she feels. As a woman she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body,” he said.

“People have been a bit high and mighty about their attitudes towards JK Rowling.”

