Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row

Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox has backed Nicola Sturgeon’s “canny” approach to Scottish independence despite reports she will row back on plans to use the next General Election as a de-facto referendum.

The actor, who has been a long-term supporter of breaking away from the rest of the UK, said he would like to see the four nations form a “united federation where each country comes into its own”.

Mr Cox will be interviewed by Courier editor David Clegg in Dundee on January 20 in an exclusive event for our subscribers.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Cox also defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling against criticism for her position on the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform bill.

How has the election plan changed?

The SNP’s executive committee was handed an option on Saturday that would see votes for the party treated as a show of support for a second referendum rather than a vote for separation.

The first minister said in November that the next national election, currently scheduled for 2024, would be an effective referendum on independence.

It came after the UK’s top court blocked her party’s bid for a new vote.

Asked if he was “frustrated” by Ms Sturgeon, Mr Cox said: “I think Nicola has been very canny and she should be canny given the situation and it’s a hot potato.

“It’s been a hot potato for a long time so I think she’s following the right cause.

“If you consider what happened in the Catalan referendum which was an illegal referendum and they suffered as a result so she has to be very, very careful that we are doing it the right way.”

Mr Cox said that although achieving independence “seemed overwhelming”, approaching the situation like a “bull in a china shop” could be damaging.

The 76-year-old Succession star added that the “canniness” shown by the SNP leader would “get us there in the end”.

Actor defends JK Rowling

Mr Cox also spoke about how “proud” he is of Scotland acting on gender recognition.

The Scottish Government passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.

Asked about the criticism directed at vocal opponent JK Rowling, Mr Cox said he did not like the “the way she’s been treated”.

“She’s entitled to her opinion, she’s entitled to say what she feels. As a woman she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body,” he said.

“People have been a bit high and mighty about their attitudes towards JK Rowling.”