Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes

Nicola Sturgeon is being asked to stop health chiefs in Tayside scaling back surgery in a bid to deal with financial difficulties.

We revealed on Thursday that bosses heard proposals to reduce the number of procedures being carried out.

It was suggested this could avert direct intervention from the government, appointing an external team to oversee business.

The proposal could see surgery pared back until the next financial year in April to mask money troubles over a £39 million financial hole for at least another 12 months.

FM asked to make ‘immediate intervention’

North East MSP Michael Marra has written to the first minister directly, asking her to make an “immediate intervention”.

Speaking exclusively to The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson, Mr Marra says that as a Dundonian, the situation at NHS Tayside leaves him worried.

He says: “There are clearly, and have been, long-term issues of management.

“Frankly, I think there’s an issue with not being prepared to front up with the public about some of the challenges.”

The Labour MSP says emails from within NHS Tayside appear to show a fear of losing autonomy.

He adds: “The first minister has it within her power to allay those fears right here and now and get that back on track.”

Reacting to concerns, a spokesperson for NHS Tayside said its teams “work tirelessly” and “have not had to pause all electives or declare a blanket cancellation on procedures and operations, which is the case in others areas”.

“Elective operations are continuing across all three of our acute sites at Ninewells, PRI and Stracathro,” the spokesperson said.

“We are responding dynamically and at pace to the changing pressures on health and social care.”

