Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes

Nicola Sturgeon is being asked to stop health chiefs in Tayside scaling back surgery in a bid to deal with financial difficulties.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 27 2023, 3.58pm Updated: January 27 2023, 4.24pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon is being asked to stop health chiefs in Tayside scaling back surgery in a bid to deal with financial difficulties.

We revealed on Thursday that bosses heard proposals to reduce the number of procedures being carried out.

It was suggested this could avert direct intervention from the government, appointing an external team to oversee business.

The proposal could see surgery pared back until the next financial year in April to mask money troubles over a £39 million financial hole for at least another 12 months.

FM asked to make ‘immediate intervention’

North East MSP Michael Marra has written to the first minister directly, asking her to make an “immediate intervention”.

Speaking exclusively to The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson, Mr Marra says that as a Dundonian, the situation at NHS Tayside leaves him worried.

He says: “There are clearly, and have been, long-term issues of management.

“Frankly, I think there’s an issue with not being prepared to front up with the public about some of the challenges.”

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

The Labour MSP says emails from within NHS Tayside appear to show a fear of losing autonomy.

He adds: “The first minister has it within her power to allay those fears right here and now and get that back on track.”

LISTEN: What is happening at NHS Tayside?

Reacting to concerns, a spokesperson for NHS Tayside said its teams “work tirelessly” and “have not had to pause all electives or declare a blanket cancellation on procedures and operations, which is the case in others areas”.

“Elective operations are continuing across all three of our acute sites at Ninewells, PRI and Stracathro,” the spokesperson said.

“We are responding dynamically and at pace to the changing pressures on health and social care.”

You can hear the full interview, background, wider response and analysis on our award-winning podcast, The Stooshie, here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Michael Marra wants Nicola Sturgeon to step in. Image: DC Thomson.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented