EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million blackhole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million blackhole

NHS Tayside is quietly scaling back surgery work to avoid direct action from the government over a £39 million blackhole in its finances.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 26 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 26 2023, 6.20am
Photo of Derek Healey
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.

NHS Tayside is quietly scaling back surgery work to avoid direct action from the government over a £39 million blackhole in its finances.

We can reveal the health board is on track to be the second worst performing in Scotland and be plunged into special measures from April.

It means an external team would be appointed to help run services.

But in an explosive internal email leaked to The Courier, bosses set out how they hope a “rapid change of course” will “protect our autonomy moving forward”.

The plan will see surgery pared back until the next financial year in April to hide the extent of the board’s money woes for at least another 12 months.

The move has been described as a “betrayal” of hardworking staff.

What does the email say?

Dr Julie Christie, associate medical director in the surgical care division at NHS Tayside, wrote to all surgical consultants on Friday afternoon.

Her email reveals health chiefs plan to “retract back” to the number of surgical beds already funded for Tayside “as soon as possible” in a bid to curb spending.

Dr Christie confirmed beds for elective surgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee will be reduced to 14 in Ward 26, with six trolleys to replace unfunded beds for day patients in Ward 27.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Under the plans, Ward 7 will eventually be used for surgical beds but the number will reduce from 24 to 16.

A number of other changes will be made to bed provision across a number of wards as part of a switch in focus from medical to surgical.

Doctors will “prioritise the cancers and life, limb, organ preserving work”.

But so called “amber” cases – the second highest priority level – will only be seen “where possible” and only if they allow staff to continue to admit higher priority cases.

Meanwhile, changes will be made to how day patients are cared for at Stracathro and Perth Royal Infirmary.

It is understood the plans began to take effect from Monday.

‘I know many will disagree’

Dr Christie’s email states: “I know many will disagree with the acute response but we have to look towards the longer term gains.

“You are all well aware of the current financial position of NHS Tayside.

“We are currently on a trajectory to be overspent by £39 million by the end of the current financial year.

NHS Tayside visiting
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“This will make us the second worst performing board and will result in us being put back into special measures from April, where what we do is controlled by an external team.

“We need to reduce spend over the next 10 weeks to prevent this happening.”

Health chiefs identified staffing costs as the highest spend so will limit the number of bank and agency workers “where possible”.

Trainee doctors will be asked not to work through their breaks in order to save a further £2 million a year.

Staff will also be asked to reduce how long patients stay in hospital for planned and unscheduled procedures as the “best way” to reduce the number of beds needed.

Dr Christie says the measures will be in place for a “short period” until the start of the next financial year.

Staff ‘betrayed by mismanagement’

NHS Tayside was placed in special measures in 2018 following a number of financial scandals, mental health failings and concerns about long-term leadership.

It was de-escalated after more than two years in June 2021.

North East MSP Michael Marra said the crisis at the health board has been “years in the making” and insisted SNP ministers have “utterly failed” to fix the root causes.

“Operating theatres are lying empty across Tayside while people lie at home in pain,” he said.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

“This is the worst NHS crisis since it’s foundation and all resources must be mobilised to deal with this crisis of care.

“Hardworking staff are outraged that when they are stretching every sinew they are being betrayed by mismanagement.

“That, at this moment of all moments, managers are choosing to stand down care instead of stepping up provision beggars belief.”

Mr Marra called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to act immediately or “get out of the way”.

NHS Tayside was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
The beleaguered health board faces a massive overspend this year.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented