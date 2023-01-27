Montrose seal fresh loan deal for ‘incredibly gifted’ Ross County ace Adam Mackinnon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have completed a fresh loan deal for ‘incredibly gifted’ Ross County star Adam Mackinnon.

Mackinnon impressed during an initial loan spell at Links Park earlier this season, netting twice in 17 appearances.

He was recalled by the Dingwall side earlier this month along with team-mate Matthew Wright.

ROSS COUNTY MIDFIELDER REJOINS GABLE ENDIES ON LOAN Young Adam Mackinnon has returned to Links Park on a half season loan from Premiership side, Ross County FC. pic.twitter.com/4GO9VU9n9A — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) January 27, 2023

Wright has subsequently joined League One rivals Falkirk.

But Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is delighted to have secured the services of Mackinnon ahead of Saturday’s clash with Kelty Hearts.

“We’re delighted to have Adam back with us,” said Petrie.

“It was a blow when we went back to Ross County because he’s an incredibly-gifted player.

“He’s a midfielder who likes to get on the ball, get forward and make and create goals.

“Adam has a trick or two up his sleeve to get past players.

“But the most important thing is he fits into our group off the park. He’s a super kid who wants to listen and learn.”

Stewart Petrie discusses transfers

Petrie hopes to made further reinforcements in the coming weeks.

He lost keeper Ross Sinclair back to St Johnstone as the Perth side decided to cut his loan spell short.

Petrie added: “I’ve always been patient when it comes to transfers.

“Every signing is a gamble. You hope they will be the right fit in the dressing room and produce the goods on the park.

“But you have to do your due diligence.

“Just because someone opens the shop doors, you don’t go and buy everything within the first hour.

“You have to be patient and wait for the right player.

“That’s what we have done. We are waiting for ones will bring the spark for the rest of the season.”