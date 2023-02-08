Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes

The call for an early ban in Dundee has already won the backing of campaigners and some vape shop retailers.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 8 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Derek Healey
Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba.
Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to ban the sale of disposable vapes in Dundee after campaigners found dozens littering the streets in just one hour.

The radical proposal would see a pilot scheme launched in the city centre ahead of a push for a nationwide prohibition.

Dundee-based MSP Mercedes Villalba made the call after 63 vapes were found in a 60-minute litter pick by the politician and environmental campaigners.

The Scottish Government banned most types of single-use plastics last summer but disposable vapes were not included in the legislation.

‘Urgent action is needed’

The government is reviewing the environmental impact and management of the devices, which are often sold in newsagents as well as specialist shops.

Dundee PhD student Laura Young inspired the Scottish Government to consider banning the devices following months of campaigning.

She was one of the campaigners who joined Ms Villalba on the litter pick.

Ms Young said: “I think this would be a great step in the direction of a ban across Scotland and then hopefully the UK.

“Trialling it would also help us work out what are some of the potential knock-on effects.

“In a country where we banned plastic spoons, it makes no sense that these are still a legitimate item being sold.”

Shop owner backs ban

A Dundee vape shop owner, who asked not to be named, said he would also welcome a ban on disposable devices but only if it is operated fairly.

He is concerned specialist shops would face stricter enforcement than newsagents, and that people would be tempted to travel to neighbouring towns to buy vapes in bulk.

The businessman told The Courier: “They are overpriced and deliver very little profit for anyone other than the manufacturer and the wholesaler.

“I sell mine for around £5 but in some corner shops they are selling for £7 or more, and some people are using that in a day.

“I try to switch people to the old liquid method. If they stuck to that they would be spending £10 a week at most.

“I would support a ban but only if everyone stuck to it.”

Mercedes Villalba wants to test a ban in Dundee. Image: Scottish Parliament.

He added: “It’s no use having trading standards checking in on us and then having them on sale in every corner shop.

“As long as they give us enough time to clear our stock, I would be happy with it but there’s no point if people can just go to the next town over.”

‘Dundee is a dumping ground’

Making her call to ban the devices, Ms Villalba said: “Dundee has become such a dumping ground for disposable vapes that I am concerned there’s now a genuine public health risk, as well as a risk of environmental degradation.”

Vaping products. Supplied by Highland Council.

Ms Villalba insisted the city “cannot wait for a lengthy consultation or review”.

She added: “Ministers should announce a pilot scheme to expand the ban on single-use plastics to include disposable vapes and e-cigarettes.

“The potential harm to health, alongside the negative environmental impact, is so severe, that a ban on vapes in Scotland may eventually prove to be the best option.

“However, given that Dundee has become such a hot spot for the dumping of disposable vapes, trialling a ban on disposable vapes for six months to a year, would help inform public policy, ahead of a final decision.”

