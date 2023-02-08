Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to ban the sale of disposable vapes in Dundee after campaigners found dozens littering the streets in just one hour.

The radical proposal would see a pilot scheme launched in the city centre ahead of a push for a nationwide prohibition.

The call for an early ban in Dundee has already won the backing of campaigners and some vape shop retailers.

Dundee-based MSP Mercedes Villalba made the call after 63 vapes were found in a 60-minute litter pick by the politician and environmental campaigners.

The Scottish Government banned most types of single-use plastics last summer but disposable vapes were not included in the legislation.

‘Urgent action is needed’

The government is reviewing the environmental impact and management of the devices, which are often sold in newsagents as well as specialist shops.

Dundee PhD student Laura Young inspired the Scottish Government to consider banning the devices following months of campaigning.

She was one of the campaigners who joined Ms Villalba on the litter pick.

Ms Young said: “I think this would be a great step in the direction of a ban across Scotland and then hopefully the UK.

“Trialling it would also help us work out what are some of the potential knock-on effects.

“In a country where we banned plastic spoons, it makes no sense that these are still a legitimate item being sold.”

Shop owner backs ban

A Dundee vape shop owner, who asked not to be named, said he would also welcome a ban on disposable devices but only if it is operated fairly.

He is concerned specialist shops would face stricter enforcement than newsagents, and that people would be tempted to travel to neighbouring towns to buy vapes in bulk.

The businessman told The Courier: “They are overpriced and deliver very little profit for anyone other than the manufacturer and the wholesaler.

“I sell mine for around £5 but in some corner shops they are selling for £7 or more, and some people are using that in a day.

“I try to switch people to the old liquid method. If they stuck to that they would be spending £10 a week at most.

“I would support a ban but only if everyone stuck to it.”

He added: “It’s no use having trading standards checking in on us and then having them on sale in every corner shop.

“As long as they give us enough time to clear our stock, I would be happy with it but there’s no point if people can just go to the next town over.”

‘Dundee is a dumping ground’

Making her call to ban the devices, Ms Villalba said: “Dundee has become such a dumping ground for disposable vapes that I am concerned there’s now a genuine public health risk, as well as a risk of environmental degradation.”

Ms Villalba insisted the city “cannot wait for a lengthy consultation or review”.

She added: “Ministers should announce a pilot scheme to expand the ban on single-use plastics to include disposable vapes and e-cigarettes.

“The potential harm to health, alongside the negative environmental impact, is so severe, that a ban on vapes in Scotland may eventually prove to be the best option.

“However, given that Dundee has become such a hot spot for the dumping of disposable vapes, trialling a ban on disposable vapes for six months to a year, would help inform public policy, ahead of a final decision.”