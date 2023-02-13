A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners calling for the A9 to be fully dualled as soon as possible say a public inquiry must now be held into the delays.

SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth last week announced the target of dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable”.

In the backlash to this announcement rebel SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing called for a parliamentary inquiry to be held.

Scottish Labour echoed this call, saying the SNP’s handling of the issue is a “gross failure”.

And now those petitioning Holyrood to pressure the government into dualling this road say they should go one step further and call for a public inquiry.

‘It is an utter betrayal’

Laura Hansler, 52, from Kincraig, submitted a petition at the end of last year.

It called on the government to dual the road by 2025 and to publish a detailed plan for each section of work.

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile stretch when they came into power more than 15 years ago – but so far only two of the 11 sections have been completed.

Ms Hansler, whose petition collected almost 4,000 signatures, says the delay announced last week means campaigners like her must escalate their calls.

She said: “It is an utter betrayal, it is just a horrific state of affairs.

“Inverness is one of the fastest growing cities in Europe but there is no suitable road feeding into this massive city.

“On the back of this announcement and the far-reaching impact it will have, this should now go to a public inquiry.”

She added there is cross-party support for such a call, particularly after 13 people died on the A9 in 2022.

Labour: Pledge ‘repeatedly broken’

Ms Hansler’s calls come as Scottish Labour announced they want to see a parliamentary inquiry into the delays held.

Neil Bibby MSP, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, has written to Holyrood’s public petitions committee to ask for an inquiry on the back of Ms Hansler’s petition.

He said: “This has caused a huge amount of anger, disappointment and frustration for the people of the Highlands and those who use the road for work, tourism or visiting family and friends.

“The pledge to dual the A9 has been a long-standing commitment of the Scottish Government that has been repeatedly broken and kicked into the long grass.”

The party added an inquiry is necessary for the economy as well as for those who use the road.

Mr Bibby added: “Given the gross failure of delivery by the Scottish Government and that your committee is due to consider this petition, we request that the committee seriously consider holding a parliamentary inquiry on this matter.”

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.