A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry

By Rachel Amery
February 13 2023, 5.03pm Updated: February 13 2023, 6.55pm
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Campaigners calling for the A9 to be fully dualled as soon as possible say a public inquiry must now be held into the delays.

SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth last week announced the target of dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable”.

In the backlash to this announcement rebel SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing called for a parliamentary inquiry to be held.

Scottish Labour echoed this call, saying the SNP’s handling of the issue is a “gross failure”.

And now those petitioning Holyrood to pressure the government into dualling this road say they should go one step further and call for a public inquiry.

‘It is an utter betrayal’

Laura Hansler, 52, from Kincraig, submitted a petition at the end of last year.

It called on the government to dual the road by 2025 and to publish a detailed plan for each section of work.

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile stretch when they came into power more than 15 years ago – but so far only two of the 11 sections have been completed.

Ms Hansler, whose petition collected almost 4,000 signatures, says the delay announced last week means campaigners like her must escalate their calls.

She said: “It is an utter betrayal, it is just a horrific state of affairs.

Laura Hansler. Image: Supplied.

“Inverness is one of the fastest growing cities in Europe but there is no suitable road feeding into this massive city.

“On the back of this announcement and the far-reaching impact it will have, this should now go to a public inquiry.”

She added there is cross-party support for such a call, particularly after 13 people died on the A9 in 2022.

Labour: Pledge ‘repeatedly broken’

Ms Hansler’s calls come as Scottish Labour announced they want to see a parliamentary inquiry into the delays held.

Neil Bibby MSP, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, has written to Holyrood’s public petitions committee to ask for an inquiry on the back of Ms Hansler’s petition.

He said: “This has caused a huge amount of anger, disappointment and frustration for the people of the Highlands and those who use the road for work, tourism or visiting family and friends.

Neil Bibby MSP. Image: Supplied.

“The pledge to dual the A9 has been a long-standing commitment of the Scottish Government that has been repeatedly broken and kicked into the long grass.”

The party added an inquiry is necessary for the economy as well as for those who use the road.

Mr Bibby added: “Given the gross failure of delivery by the Scottish Government and that your committee is due to consider this petition, we request that the committee seriously consider holding a parliamentary inquiry on this matter.”

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
red roses and ribbons in the shape of a heart
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Be my platonic Valentine - because we all need a bit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented