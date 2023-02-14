Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley brands Gordon Brown’s independence alternative ‘stale and irrelevant’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Brown’s proposed reforms aimed at keeping Scotland in the UK are “stale” and “irrelevant”, according to a Fife Labour MSP.

Alex Rowley warned the former prime minister’s report on the future of the union failed to go far enough and insisted his party cannot ignore the independence debate.

In an article for the left-wing Red Paper Collective, the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP insisted a complete overhaul of Scotland’s relationship with the rest of the UK is needed.

Mr Rowley wrote: “Whilst there was much to welcome, and indeed much at a UK level that would support greater devolution in Scotland, the report does not acknowledge how much further Scotland is down the road of devolution when compared with its neighbours and, as such, fails to address the need for a new settlement between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Therefore, the report appears stale on delivery, irrelevant to a Scotland that has already been debating the merits of further devolution or, indeed, independence, for over a decade at a national level.”

But just hours after his comments were published, Mr Rowley tried to dampen down any criticism of Mr Brown, insisting the ex-Labour chief’s report is “very welcome”.

He told The Courier: “The idea I would attack Gordon Brown’s commission is utter nonsense.

“I’m not being negative about Gordon Brown’s commission, quite far from it. His commission report is very welcome.

“His report will lay some of the foundations for greater devolution in Scotland, but Scotland is in a different place.”

Mr Rowley’s intervention comes as Scottish Labour prepare for their party conference in Edinburgh this weekend.

Mr Brown was asked by party chief Sir Keir Starmer to outline a blueprint for the future of devolution which would be implemented if the Tories are ousted from power.

Proposals for Scotland include strengthening protections for Holyrood, introducing directly elected regional mayors, and giving councils more say over their affairs.

The former prime minister said Labour would push on with the proposed reforms even if Scottish voters continue to back the SNP at Westminster.

In his article for Red Paper Collective, Mr Rowley said Scotland needed greater borrowing powers to help tackle the country’s housing crisis.

He also claimed “there is a case” for Holyrood being given powers over immigration.

Mr Rowley said: “For me, the best option in terms of moving Scotland forward is greater devolution.

“I’m arguing for proper discussion and debate, because that’s what’s missing in Scotland. We have hardened nationalists and hardened unionists.”

In May last year, Mr Rowley claimed pro-union parties were “scared” to discuss the independence question and instead were hoping it would just go away.

He said those opposed to breaking up the union were ignoring the majority of Scots who “favour change” of some kind.

Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “Alex Rowley has once again confirmed what voters have long thought about Scottish Labour.

“They are weak when it comes to standing up for the United Kingdom and taking the fight to the SNP.”