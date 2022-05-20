Fife MSP Alex Rowley claims pro-union parties ‘scared’ to debate independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MSP Alex Rowley claims pro-union parties ‘scared’ to debate independence

A Labour MSP in Fife has urging pro-UK parties like his own to discuss independence instead of shutting down debate.
By Justin Bowie
May 20 2022, 12.45pm Updated: May 20 2022, 1.27pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Rowley MSP.

A Labour MSP in Fife has urging pro-UK parties like his own to discuss independence instead of shutting down debate.

Alex Rowley claimed unionist politicians are “scared” to debate the question in the hope “it might just go away”.

However, he insisted most Scots “favour change” of some kind and want to see Britain reformed even if they do not support independence.

Mr Rowley, who is the party’s former deputy leader, warned deadlock over the issue is unhealthy for Scotland with neither side willing to budge at the moment.

The SNP say they will hold a referendum by the end of 2023, but all unionist parties are opposed to a second vote.

Anas Sarwar.

Anas Sarwar has tried to beef up Labour’s unionist credentials since becoming leader last year.

His party have refused to enter coalitions with the SNP at a local level, and in areas like Fife they will instead depend on support from the Tories to govern.

But Mr Rowley told the Daily Record: “There is a clear majority of Scots who favour change.

“The options for change, however, are not being considered because political parties are closing down such discussions, scared that they might talk Scottish independence into reality and that by avoiding the subject, it might just go away.

‘Self-defeating’ approach

“For those Unionist parties who simply refuse to discuss the question, I believe this is self-defeating.”

Mr Rowley said he still backs the union himself, but believes the UK’s governing system is “broken”.

He said his party should follow Welsh Labour’s lead and talk to the public on the best way to move forward.

The Fife MSP added: “Whilst it is clear at the present time there is little appetite for a referendum, mainly due to the public health and economic pressures on the country, that view will no doubt change in the years ahead.”

‘Welcome intervention’

SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart said: “Alex Rowley is right and his welcome intervention exposes the lack of respect for democracy by Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar.

“Sarwar needs to stop running scared. It’s time to accept that it is for the people of Scotland to decide their future and for him to make whatever case he can muster for a future of continued Westminster control over a fairer, more equal future as a normal independent country.”

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “This is just the latest example of Labour caving into the nationalists on independence.

“Alex Rowley seems to think that politicians should be spending even more time and resources talking about a divisive second independence referendum that the majority of Scots oppose.”

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “Labour recognises the UK needs to change. The frustration with Boris Johnson’s Tories is felt just as strongly in Liverpool, Cardiff and London as it is in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Gordon Brown is leading a commission on the UK’s constitutional future and we are doing our own work here in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier