Fife MSP Alex Rowley claims pro-union parties ‘scared’ to debate independence

A Labour MSP in Fife has urging pro-UK parties like his own to discuss independence instead of shutting down debate.

Alex Rowley claimed unionist politicians are “scared” to debate the question in the hope “it might just go away”.

However, he insisted most Scots “favour change” of some kind and want to see Britain reformed even if they do not support independence.

Mr Rowley, who is the party’s former deputy leader, warned deadlock over the issue is unhealthy for Scotland with neither side willing to budge at the moment.

The SNP say they will hold a referendum by the end of 2023, but all unionist parties are opposed to a second vote.

Anas Sarwar has tried to beef up Labour’s unionist credentials since becoming leader last year.

His party have refused to enter coalitions with the SNP at a local level, and in areas like Fife they will instead depend on support from the Tories to govern.

But Mr Rowley told the Daily Record: “There is a clear majority of Scots who favour change.

“The options for change, however, are not being considered because political parties are closing down such discussions, scared that they might talk Scottish independence into reality and that by avoiding the subject, it might just go away.

‘Self-defeating’ approach

“For those Unionist parties who simply refuse to discuss the question, I believe this is self-defeating.”

Mr Rowley said he still backs the union himself, but believes the UK’s governing system is “broken”.

He said his party should follow Welsh Labour’s lead and talk to the public on the best way to move forward.

The Fife MSP added: “Whilst it is clear at the present time there is little appetite for a referendum, mainly due to the public health and economic pressures on the country, that view will no doubt change in the years ahead.”

‘Welcome intervention’

SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart said: “Alex Rowley is right and his welcome intervention exposes the lack of respect for democracy by Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar.

“Sarwar needs to stop running scared. It’s time to accept that it is for the people of Scotland to decide their future and for him to make whatever case he can muster for a future of continued Westminster control over a fairer, more equal future as a normal independent country.”

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “This is just the latest example of Labour caving into the nationalists on independence.

“Alex Rowley seems to think that politicians should be spending even more time and resources talking about a divisive second independence referendum that the majority of Scots oppose.”

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “Labour recognises the UK needs to change. The frustration with Boris Johnson’s Tories is felt just as strongly in Liverpool, Cardiff and London as it is in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Gordon Brown is leading a commission on the UK’s constitutional future and we are doing our own work here in Scotland.”