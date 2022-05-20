Dealer locked up after drugs worth thousands of pounds flung into Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dealer locked up after drugs worth thousands of pounds flung into Perth Prison

By Jamie Buchan
May 20 2022, 1.00pm
Jack Boyd was remanded at Perth Sheriff Court
A 20-year-old man has been locked up after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were lobbed over the walls of Perth Prison.

Staff intercepted packages of heroin, cannabis and street valium thrown into the grounds of the maximum security jail.

Dealer Jack Boyd appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted four charges of supplying drugs to the prison in early 2019.

His DNA appeared on each of the illicit packages, the court heard.

But prosecutors are still trying to establish who actually threw the drugs over the wall.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Boyd: “You have pled guilty to a number of offences related to supplying drugs to the prison.

“I am mainly concerned about the distribution of class A drugs and that is going to attract a custodial sentence.”

She said: “I see no benefit in you remaining at liberty.”

Boyd was remanded in custody until sentencing on June 15.

DNA match on drug packages

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “The items were contained in packages which were thrown over the wall or fence of the prison by someone standing outside.

“DNA was found on the packages which was attributable to the accused and that is how he was traced.”

HMP Perth
Perth Prison

He said: “What the crown is not in a position to say at this stage is what involvement the accused actually had with these packages.

“We cannot say if he was involved in their production or if he was involved in throwing them into the prison grounds.”

Mr McDermid said: “We cannot identify who actually threw them over the wall.”

Jack Boyd

Boyd, of Woodside Court, Coatbridge, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at the jail on February 4 or 5 and March 19, 2019.

The court heard the first package contained 402 tablets of class C Etizolam.

Mr McDermid said the drugs had a street value of about £400 but behind bars, they were worth around £1,000.

In March, staff recovered two packages of heroin with a “prison value” of approximately £1,500.

A further four wraps of cannabis, worth £500, and 8g of Etizolam in powder form (around £70) were also seized.

Drugs by drone

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Boyd had no previous convictions for drugs, but he was convicted of a serious assault at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court three years ago.

“He has remained out of trouble since,” she said.

It’s not the first time smugglers have tried to get drugs into the jail.

In 2018, two men were caught after accidentally filming themselves packing cannabis and pills into a drone which they planned to fly into the prison.

Paul Reilly and Michael Martin intended to get the drugs to Martin’s prisoner brother.

But the drone crashed and when police studied footage from its camera, they found images of both men.

