Dealer locked up after drugs worth thousands of pounds flung into Perth Prison

A 20-year-old man has been locked up after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were lobbed over the walls of Perth Prison.

Staff intercepted packages of heroin, cannabis and street valium thrown into the grounds of the maximum security jail.

Dealer Jack Boyd appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted four charges of supplying drugs to the prison in early 2019.

His DNA appeared on each of the illicit packages, the court heard.

But prosecutors are still trying to establish who actually threw the drugs over the wall.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Boyd: “You have pled guilty to a number of offences related to supplying drugs to the prison.

“I am mainly concerned about the distribution of class A drugs and that is going to attract a custodial sentence.”

She said: “I see no benefit in you remaining at liberty.”

Boyd was remanded in custody until sentencing on June 15.

DNA match on drug packages

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “The items were contained in packages which were thrown over the wall or fence of the prison by someone standing outside.

“DNA was found on the packages which was attributable to the accused and that is how he was traced.”

He said: “What the crown is not in a position to say at this stage is what involvement the accused actually had with these packages.

“We cannot say if he was involved in their production or if he was involved in throwing them into the prison grounds.”

Mr McDermid said: “We cannot identify who actually threw them over the wall.”

Boyd, of Woodside Court, Coatbridge, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at the jail on February 4 or 5 and March 19, 2019.

The court heard the first package contained 402 tablets of class C Etizolam.

Mr McDermid said the drugs had a street value of about £400 but behind bars, they were worth around £1,000.

In March, staff recovered two packages of heroin with a “prison value” of approximately £1,500.

A further four wraps of cannabis, worth £500, and 8g of Etizolam in powder form (around £70) were also seized.

Drugs by drone

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Boyd had no previous convictions for drugs, but he was convicted of a serious assault at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court three years ago.

“He has remained out of trouble since,” she said.

It’s not the first time smugglers have tried to get drugs into the jail.

In 2018, two men were caught after accidentally filming themselves packing cannabis and pills into a drone which they planned to fly into the prison.

Paul Reilly and Michael Martin intended to get the drugs to Martin’s prisoner brother.

But the drone crashed and when police studied footage from its camera, they found images of both men.