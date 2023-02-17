5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon

By Rachel Amery and Justin Bowie
February 17 2023, 5.45pm
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.

Labour is “the change Scotland needs” was Anas Sarwar’s central message during his speech on day one of the party’s conference in Edinburgh.

Days after Nicola Sturgeon left Scotland reeling with her resignation, Mr Sarwar insisted he is capable of ousting her replacement from power.

Here are the crucial talking points from the Labour leader’s speech and some policy proposals he hopes can continue his party’s forward momentum.

1 – Sturgeon’s departure is an opportunity

The outgoing first minister’s unexpected decision to stand down was always going to overshadow the build-up to Labour’s conference.

Despite their differences, Mr Sarwar admitted Ms Sturgeon’s dominance of the political landscape was an “incredible achievement”.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she is quitting. Image: PA.

However, Mr Sarwar said the lack of a runaway favourite to replace her is an opportunity Labour can capitalise on.

He told the audience: “In the weeks ahead, the SNP will only be talking to themselves, about themselves.”

Mr Sarwar took a pop at the prime contenders to succeed Ms Sturgeon, criticising the records of Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Angus Robertson and Keith Brown.

2 – Taking climate change seriously

Mr Sarwar promised his party would “save the planet with a credible plan for our energy future”.

He hit out at the Green Party for not having green politics, saying they were “green by name, yellow by nature”.

In contrast he said a Labour government would deliver 100% clean power by 2030 and insulate millions of homes.

Mr Sarwar said: “In Scotland that means retrofits and energy efficiency upgrades for up to 1.3 million homes.

“And Labour’s plans would save households up to £1,400 on their energy bills – not just for one year, but for every year.”

Mr Sarwar said the windfall tax should be extended.

He also reiterated his party’s stance on introducing a windfall tax, criticising the “obscene” £2.3 million profits Shell and BP made during his speech alone.

Mr Sarwar also said he was committed to creating a Scottish arm of the publicly energy company promised by Sir Keir Starmer if he takes control at Westminster.

3 – New Amazon tax

Under a Holyrood Labour government, companies with massive warehouses who don’t primarily supply goods to their own stores would be hit by a new tax.

Mr Sarwar claimed Amazon was the shining example of a major multinational firm able to dodge paying their fair share due to the current rules – and he singled out their Dunfermline warehouse.

Labour would hit Amazon with a new tax. Image: Kris Miller.

He told the audience: “Because it’s not classed as a retail space, it pays millions of pounds less in tax than it would if it was a shop on the high street.

“We can end this injustice. I can announce that we are committed to an Amazon Tax in Scotland which reflects today’s modern economy.”

4 – Radical NHS reforms

The first big policy announcement of the day was proposals to reduce the number of health boards from 14 to just three – north, east and west.

This would mean merging NHS Tayside into one single health board with areas in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour. Image Andrew Cawley.

Deputy leader Jackie Baillie said too much money is being spent on bureaucratic management in the NHS, and the savings made could be spent on frontline staff.

She said: “Each has a chief executive, directors of finance, directors of HR, and an army of spin doctors.

“The cost of that alone is over £20m million.”

North East Tory Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s just the SNP’s playbook with a red stamp on it — centralise vital services while stripping responsibility away from those with their boots on the ground.”

5 – Homes for £1

One of the biggest policy announcements of the day was a proposal to let people buy their own home for just £1.

Mr Sarwar said they would work to bring around 27,000 long-term empty homes back into use by increasingly hiking up council tax the longer a property is empty.

These new homeowners would then get a government-backed loan for refurbishment and reconstruction.

Mr Sarwar also pledged to ban the “vile practice” of forcing people onto prepayment metres in Scotland, which he says is leading to people having to choose between heating and eating.

