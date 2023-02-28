SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes wants independent Scotland to have Norway-style oil fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes wants independent Scotland to have Norway-style oil fund

The finance secretary firmed up her support for oil and gas in the north-east.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 28 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 4.34pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.

Kate Forbes firmed up her support for oil and gas in the north-east as she insisted profits should be used to set up a special Norway-style wealth fund.

The SNP finance chief, who is vying to be first minister, insisted her party should not throw the fossil fuels sector “to the winds”.

Instead Ms Forbes wants revenues earned from drilling in the North Sea to be invested back into the economy if Scotland exits the union.

For years, the SNP claimed Westminster had wasted lucrative profits reaped from the oil and gas industry as they made their case for independence.

Campaigners consistently looked to Norway’s approach as the best model for Scotland to emulate if a bid to leave the UK was successful.

Ms Forbes said oil and gas should not be phased out immediately. Image: Robert Perry.

The Scandinavian nation’s government set up an oil fund in 1990 which uses money generated from drilling to invest in assets such as property and infrastructure.

However, SNP support for oil and gas has waned in recent years with the government opposed to any new oil fields opening.

Instead Nicola Sturgeon’s administration has backed shifting to renewables as quickly as possible despite opposition from the Tories.

Ms Forbes warned her party must avoid “cliff edges in policy” while moving away from dependence on fossil fuels as she promised a change in tack.

The SNP leadership hopeful insisted money earned from a new oil fund could even be used to invest in green energy.

New direction

She said: “I don’t think it is wise to throw the oil and gas sector to the winds in a way that may compromise our energy security and ability to invest large sums, including in renewables.

“For over 50 years, Scotland has cast envious eyes across the North Sea to Norway and its Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“It didn’t make the mistake of the UK and fail to prepare for the future when oil and gas was discovered in Scotland’s waters.”

Ms Forbes insisted she remained “fully committed” to supporting renewable energy despite not wanting to wind down oil and gas production immediately.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is not the only SNP leadership candidate willing to jettison the government’s current energy policies.

Ash Regan warned her party has ‘neglected’ the north-east.

Outsider candidate Ash Regan has also said she would not support the rapid phasing out of fossil fuels if she wins the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon.

Ms Regan – who quit her government post last October – told the Press and Journal her own party had “neglected” communities who depend on the industry.

Despite backing an oil fund, Ms Forbes admitted Scotland would not be able to “emulate Norway’s achievements overnight”.

A YouGov poll just days ago indicated 70% of SNP voters backed moving away from oil and gas dependence in the near future.

It found 45% of the party’s supporters supported a ban on opening new oil fields, while 39% were opposed.

Campaign woes

Ms Forbes’ attempt to set out an economic vision for Scotland if she wins the race to be first minister comes after the first week of her campaign was bogged down by controversies.

The Holyrood finance secretary sparked fury after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage had she been an MSP when it was passed.

Ms Forbes also confessed she would have voted against the SNP’s controversial gender reforms had she not been on maternity leave at the time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kate Forbes wants Scotland to have an oil fund.
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented