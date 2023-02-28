Anthony McDonald reflects on last-gasp Brechin City winner and claims ‘there’s no better feeling in football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony McDonald reflects on last-gasp Brechin City winner and claims ‘there’s no better feeling in football’

By Ewan Smith
February 28 2023, 3.45pm
Anthony McDonald celebrates his last minute winner for Brechin City at Huntly. Image: Brechin City FC
Anthony McDonald celebrates his last minute winner for Brechin City at Huntly. Image: Brechin City FC

Anthony McDonald believes there’s ‘no better feeling in football’ than scoring a late winner for Brechin City.

McDonald netted with almost the last kick of the ball as City claimed a crucial 1-0 victory in Huntly.

That helped Brechin recover from the shock of losing their first league match in over a YEAR, following their 2-0 loss at Formartine United last midweek.

City are still in the hunt for the Highland League title, two points adrift of Buckie Thistle with a game in hand.

And the scenes of unbridled joy that greeted McDonald’s goal will live with him forever.

“You can’t beat a moment like that,” said McDonald.

“It’s the best feeling in football to score a winning goal in the last minute. It’s the sort of thing people dream about.

“To share that moment with our fans, especially given the level of backing they have offered us this season, was extra special.

“They have travelled all over the country in big numbers and deserve moments like that.

“It was such a relief to score. We should have been a few goals up but really needed a win so that goal was massive.”

Anthony McDonald: Hunty win was crucial

Incredibly, despite going 34 games unbeaten in the league, City still have have a battle with Buckie to win the title.

The sides will meet on April 22nd, in a final day showdown, and McDonald is under no illusions how difficult it will be for Brechin to lift the silverware.

Anthony McDonald is loving life at Brechin. Image: Brechin City.

“Buckie have been on a very good run,” said McDonald.

“But to go over a year without defeat – 34 games – is incredible. That’s something to be proud of it we build on it and win the league.

“It was important to hit the reset button straight away and we did that at Huntly.”

