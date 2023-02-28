Anthony McDonald reflects on last-gasp Brechin City winner and claims ‘there’s no better feeling in football’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony McDonald believes there’s ‘no better feeling in football’ than scoring a late winner for Brechin City.

McDonald netted with almost the last kick of the ball as City claimed a crucial 1-0 victory in Huntly.

That helped Brechin recover from the shock of losing their first league match in over a YEAR, following their 2-0 loss at Formartine United last midweek.

🎥 It's what you've all been waiting for! The footage of Anthony McDonald's last minute goal which sparked jubilant scenes at Huntly yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0vWpfd9sNI — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 26, 2023

City are still in the hunt for the Highland League title, two points adrift of Buckie Thistle with a game in hand.

And the scenes of unbridled joy that greeted McDonald’s goal will live with him forever.

“You can’t beat a moment like that,” said McDonald.

“It’s the best feeling in football to score a winning goal in the last minute. It’s the sort of thing people dream about.

Last minute winners…this is what it means! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BFkkwT2LY1 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 25, 2023

“To share that moment with our fans, especially given the level of backing they have offered us this season, was extra special.

“They have travelled all over the country in big numbers and deserve moments like that.

“It was such a relief to score. We should have been a few goals up but really needed a win so that goal was massive.”

Anthony McDonald: Hunty win was crucial

Incredibly, despite going 34 games unbeaten in the league, City still have have a battle with Buckie to win the title.

The sides will meet on April 22nd, in a final day showdown, and McDonald is under no illusions how difficult it will be for Brechin to lift the silverware.

“Buckie have been on a very good run,” said McDonald.

“But to go over a year without defeat – 34 games – is incredible. That’s something to be proud of it we build on it and win the league.

“It was important to hit the reset button straight away and we did that at Huntly.”