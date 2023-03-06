SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf’s pitch to invest in rural areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership latest: Humza Yousaf’s pitch to invest in rural areas

The SNP leadership candidate pledges to spread public sector jobs beyond the central belt, work up a rural 'visa' scheme for agriculture and tackle housing problems.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 6 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 6 2023, 5.44pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf on the campaign trail in Lanark. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has set out a package of measures to support rural communities – from boosting investment to tackling labour shortages.

The SNP leadership hopeful has promised increased economic investment and improved transport links across Scotland’s rural areas.

He also pledged to support proposals for a rural visa pilot to allow rural employers to recruit EU migrant workers, primarily for agriculture and hospitality work.

The Dundee-based health secretary’s commitment comes just a day after leadership rival Kate Forbes set out her pitch to tackle the lack of affordable homes in rural areas.

Mr Yousaf has also committed to:

  • Boost community ownership of renewable energy to help communities off expensive off grid fuel.
  • Back small businesses with a delay on the controversial Deposit Return Scheme and a review of regulation impacting smaller firms.
  • Decentralise jobs in the Scottish Government, and other key public bodies, to create more employment opportunities in rural Scotland.
  • Invest £25 million as part of his rural housing plan, which would see empty homes purchased, or long leased, and turned into housing for key workers and those who need affordable housing in rural areas.

But Rachael Hamilton, Tory rural affairs spokesperson, said the leadership candidates should instead apologise for the SNP’s appalling record” in standing up for rural areas.

She pointed to the “ferries scandal” and “snail’s pace progress” on dualling the A9 as evidence the SNP has “never been on the side of rural areas”.

The rural visa pilot, to tackle post-Brexit labour shortages in rural communities, was announced by the SNP government last year.

However, it has so far been rejected by the UK Government, who control immigration.

‘Irreparable damage’

The scheme is backed by SNP MSP Karen Adam said rural industries such as agriculture face “irreparable damage”.

She has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman demanding she urgently introduce the visa scheme.

Tayside fruit farmers are among the industries who have spoken up about the pressures being faced by post-Brexit labour shortages.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam. Image: Supplied.

One Angus-based business told The Courier in June that they had turned to Kazakhstan and Nepal for labour.

Ms Adam said: “The challenges facing rural Scotland are getting progressively worse and Westminster don’t seem remotely bothered – as the industries are having to battle the brutal impact of rising bills and a disasterous Brexit, on top of the Tory cost of living crisis.

“It is imperative that Westminster act now or industries like fishing, aquaculture, construction and agriculture will face irreparable damage.”

‘Empower’ rural areas

Speaking in Lanark on Monday, Mr Yousaf said his plans are a “win-win” for Scotland’s rural communities.

He said: “As Scotland’s next First Minister, I will empower our rural communities by working to expand and support the rural visa pilot to tackle the labour shortages caused by Brexit and I will work to deliver rural housing to tackle the trend of depopulation.

“I know that for many people, particularly younger people, finding somewhere to live in our rural communities is a real challenge.”

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to Lanark on Monday. Image: PA.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Immigration is a UK Government reserved matter and the points-based immigration system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.

“De-population in rural areas of Scotland can’t be remedied by immigration as rural areas may struggle to retain migrants for the same reasons as with the local population.

“Investment in jobs and infrastructure – which devolved administrations have powers to address – must be considered.”

