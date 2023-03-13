Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds with wider public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds with wider public

The future of the Bute House agreement has become a major talking point during the SNP leadership race.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
March 13 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Derek Healey
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, following their Government Ministerial appointments.

SNP voters support the party’s power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens but exclusive new polling shows they are at odds with the wider public.

A landmark deal between the two parties in 2021 saw Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie become government ministers for the first time.

Now research carried out by Survation has found Scots planning to back the SNP at the next Holyrood election are supportive of the agreement.

But across the wider public, the deal is far less popular and could provide a problem for the next party leader at the ballot box.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie (left) and Lorna Slater (right) arrive at the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament. Image: PA

Voters were asked whether they thought the power-sharing deal had been good for Scotland.

Of those who said they intended to give their constituency vote to the SNP, 56% said it had been good for the country.

Around 22% of this group said it had not been, while the same percentage said they don’t know.

But just 30% of voters overall said the deal had been a positive, with 44% believing it had not been. Some 26% said they don’t know.

Why does it matter?

The future of the Bute House agreement has become a major talking point during the SNP leadership race.

It was also a hot topic during the Scottish Greens conference in Dundee in October.

We exclusively revealed Greens members were to launch a bid to split the leadership from their ministerial roles following months of infighting over the deal.

Party figures told us their voices has been “silenced” over a number of key issues, such as education, freeports and attempts to introduce a rent freeze.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater arrive at Bute House. Image: PA

Reports suggest the Greens may pull out of the agreement if Kate Forbes becomes first minister because of her views on same-sex marriage, trans rights and so-called conversion therapy.

But there could also be issues if Ash Regan is chosen by members as the next SNP leader because of her opposition to the SNP’s gender recognition reform bill.

There have been growing tensions between the two parties over their opposing views on the future of Scotland’s energy sector and dualling the A9 and A96 roads.

What do the candidates say?

Speaking at the final party hustings event in Aberdeen on Sunday, Ms Forbes said she agrees “in principle” that it is easier to govern with the agreement in place rather than as a minority government.

She said there is “scope” to continue the deal but would need to sit down with the Greens because it is “absolutely essential” to focus on economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, Ms Regan said the SNP is “aligned with the Greens on some issues” but said this is not the case for others.

SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes.

She referenced the oil and gas industry and road dualling projects as areas she would like to see discussed.

Ms Regan said she would be happy to work with the Greens but would be equally happy to run a minority government.

Humza Yousaf, who has set himself up as the Nicola Sturgeon continuity candidate, launched the strongest defence of agreement, saying he is “unequivocally supportive”.

He described it as “worth its weight in gold” and said the last parliamentary session without it was “brutal” because of opposition parties voting against SNP policies.

Mr Yousaf said the next leader must not tear up an agreement that was “backed by 95% of members” and make the party “ungovernable”.

