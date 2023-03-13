Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds with wider public

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP voters support the party’s power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens but exclusive new polling shows they are at odds with the wider public.

A landmark deal between the two parties in 2021 saw Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie become government ministers for the first time.

Now research carried out by Survation has found Scots planning to back the SNP at the next Holyrood election are supportive of the agreement.

But across the wider public, the deal is far less popular and could provide a problem for the next party leader at the ballot box.

Voters were asked whether they thought the power-sharing deal had been good for Scotland.

Of those who said they intended to give their constituency vote to the SNP, 56% said it had been good for the country.

Around 22% of this group said it had not been, while the same percentage said they don’t know.

But just 30% of voters overall said the deal had been a positive, with 44% believing it had not been. Some 26% said they don’t know.

Why does it matter?

The future of the Bute House agreement has become a major talking point during the SNP leadership race.

It was also a hot topic during the Scottish Greens conference in Dundee in October.

We exclusively revealed Greens members were to launch a bid to split the leadership from their ministerial roles following months of infighting over the deal.

Party figures told us their voices has been “silenced” over a number of key issues, such as education, freeports and attempts to introduce a rent freeze.

Reports suggest the Greens may pull out of the agreement if Kate Forbes becomes first minister because of her views on same-sex marriage, trans rights and so-called conversion therapy.

But there could also be issues if Ash Regan is chosen by members as the next SNP leader because of her opposition to the SNP’s gender recognition reform bill.

There have been growing tensions between the two parties over their opposing views on the future of Scotland’s energy sector and dualling the A9 and A96 roads.

What do the candidates say?

Speaking at the final party hustings event in Aberdeen on Sunday, Ms Forbes said she agrees “in principle” that it is easier to govern with the agreement in place rather than as a minority government.

She said there is “scope” to continue the deal but would need to sit down with the Greens because it is “absolutely essential” to focus on economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, Ms Regan said the SNP is “aligned with the Greens on some issues” but said this is not the case for others.

She referenced the oil and gas industry and road dualling projects as areas she would like to see discussed.

Ms Regan said she would be happy to work with the Greens but would be equally happy to run a minority government.

Humza Yousaf, who has set himself up as the Nicola Sturgeon continuity candidate, launched the strongest defence of agreement, saying he is “unequivocally supportive”.

He described it as “worth its weight in gold” and said the last parliamentary session without it was “brutal” because of opposition parties voting against SNP policies.

Mr Yousaf said the next leader must not tear up an agreement that was “backed by 95% of members” and make the party “ungovernable”.