UK Government ‘not doing enough’ to help Dundonians tackle fuel poverty

Environmental activists in Dundee say the UK Government is not doing enough to tackle climate change or help locals with spiralling gas and electricity bills.

Members of Greenpeace Dundee say those living in the city are being hit with skyrocketing bills because they live in older buildings which are poorly insulated, or are renting properties that have not had the proper investment put into them.

The group insists ministers must provide more funding to help families insulate their homes and replace their gas boilers with heat pumps.

They say doing so would help the government move away from its reliance on fossil fuels while also helping those struggling with fuel poverty.

‘We need a much bigger sense of urgency’

Sally Romilly from the Greenpeace group said: “I don’t think the government is doing enough right now.

“We need cheaper, cleaner energy in our homes and there needs to be a much bigger sense of urgency here.”

The group collected signatures from backers at The Yard marketplace in Lochee and at Dundee Botanic Gardens during an event with Extinction Rebellion.

And they say the amount of people they heard from shows just how urgent this issue is.

Ms Romilly added: “People are really feeling the pinch these days.

“Some people in Dundee are reporting their bills have doubled in the last year or two.

“And it is not just people in Dundee, we’ve been finding people in Perth and Angus saying this as well.”

Poor insulation in Dundee rentals

The group said measures to make homes more efficient are often expensively prohibitive and although there are government schemes available, they can be off-putting.

Leon Fields from Greenpeace Dundee added: “There are so many leaky homes out there.

“People who live in rentals are having to fork out a lot of money in gas and electricity just to keep a poorly insulated home heated.”

Mr Fields added: “We need the government to support people to make their homes less drafty because poorly insulated homes leads to condensation, damp and mould.

“Better insulation is a win-win because it will lead to less carbon emissions as well.

“Basically we need to find a solution to the cost-of-living crisis that also helps the environment at the same time.”

‘Crystal clear’ not enough is being done

The group brought their signatures to Dundee West MP Chris Law.

After meeting with the activists, Mr Law said he was “proud” to support them.

He said: “Like many politicians, I have seen first-hand a dramatic uptake over the winter period in the number of people coming to me looking for help and advice with their energy provision, and I am extremely concerned about the effect that the cost-of-living crisis and fuel prices are having on household budgets and levels of fuel poverty.

“We are lucky in Dundee to have excellent local services, such as the Dundee Energy Efficiency Advice Project, who can provide advice and assistance related to energy matters to people across the city.”

Mr Law said it is “crystal clear” not enough is being done by the UK Government when it comes to tackling the fundamental root causes of fuel poverty in the Dundee area.

He said retrofitting homes to improve energy efficiency and scaling up the production of renewable energy are two ways the UK Government could make a “massive difference” to people’s gas and electricity bills.

The MP added: “The UK Government must finally lead from the front and go further and faster in delivering this support to households.”

Help with fuel poverty

Those looking for help with their energy bills can call the Money Talk Team on 0800 028 1456 or visit their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

A number of other groups can also provide support with energy bills, including:

The UK Government has been approached for comment.