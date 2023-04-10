UK Government ‘not doing enough’ to help Dundonians tackle fuel poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government ‘not doing enough’ to help Dundonians tackle fuel poverty

Greenpeace Dundee says homes need to be more energy efficient to help tackle the climate emergency

By Rachel Amery
Members of Greenpeace Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Members of Greenpeace Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Environmental activists in Dundee say the UK Government is not doing enough to tackle climate change or help locals with spiralling gas and electricity bills.

Members of Greenpeace Dundee say those living in the city are being hit with skyrocketing bills because they live in older buildings which are poorly insulated, or are renting properties that have not had the proper investment put into them.

The group insists ministers must provide more funding to help families insulate their homes and replace their gas boilers with heat pumps.

They say doing so would help the government move away from its reliance on fossil fuels while also helping those struggling with fuel poverty.

‘We need a much bigger sense of urgency’

Sally Romilly from the Greenpeace group said: “I don’t think the government is doing enough right now.

“We need cheaper, cleaner energy in our homes and there needs to be a much bigger sense of urgency here.”

The group collected signatures from backers at The Yard marketplace in Lochee and at Dundee Botanic Gardens during an event with Extinction Rebellion.

And they say the amount of people they heard from shows just how urgent this issue is.

Ms Romilly added: “People are really feeling the pinch these days.

Members of Greenpeace Dundee. Image: Supplied.

“Some people in Dundee are reporting their bills have doubled in the last year or two.

“And it is not just people in Dundee, we’ve been finding people in Perth and Angus saying this as well.”

Poor insulation in Dundee rentals

The group said measures to make homes more efficient are often expensively prohibitive and although there are government schemes available, they can be off-putting.

Leon Fields from Greenpeace Dundee added: “There are so many leaky homes out there.

“People who live in rentals are having to fork out a lot of money in gas and electricity just to keep a poorly insulated home heated.”

Mr Fields added: “We need the government to support people to make their homes less drafty because poorly insulated homes leads to condensation, damp and mould.

“Better insulation is a win-win because it will lead to less carbon emissions as well.

“Basically we need to find a solution to the cost-of-living crisis that also helps the environment at the same time.”

‘Crystal clear’ not enough is being done

The group brought their signatures to Dundee West MP Chris Law.

After meeting with the activists, Mr Law said he was “proud” to support them.

He said: “Like many politicians, I have seen first-hand a dramatic uptake over the winter period in the number of people coming to me looking for help and advice with their energy provision, and I am extremely concerned about the effect that the cost-of-living crisis and fuel prices are having on household budgets and levels of fuel poverty.

Members of Greenpeace Dundee with Chris Law MP.

“We are lucky in Dundee to have excellent local services, such as the Dundee Energy Efficiency Advice Project, who can provide advice and assistance related to energy matters to people across the city.”

Mr Law said it is “crystal clear” not enough is being done by the UK Government when it comes to tackling the fundamental root causes of fuel poverty in the Dundee area.

He said retrofitting homes to improve energy efficiency and scaling up the production of renewable energy are two ways the UK Government could make a “massive difference” to people’s gas and electricity bills.

The MP added: “The UK Government must finally lead from the front and go further and faster in delivering this support to households.”

Help with fuel poverty

Those looking for help with their energy bills can call the Money Talk Team on 0800 028 1456 or visit their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

A number of other groups can also provide support with energy bills, including:

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

