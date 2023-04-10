Cameron Rae tributes paid as 18-year-old to appear in court charged over death in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cameron Rae tributes paid as 18-year-old to appear in court charged over death in Perth

Locals have posted social media tributes to 20-year-old Cameron who died on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Officers on the scene in Perth on Saturday. Image: Stuart Cowper

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Pride: Mum tells of her new life after coming out aged 36
How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life
‘Unforgettable experience’: Perth’s Fair City Rollers appear on TV’s Eggheads
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays
Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season
Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland's fire service
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
Former submariner praises Perth 'rhodie-bashing' perks

Most Read

1
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as…
Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court
Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter
Fife woman embezzled £18k from award-winning chocolate fountain firm
Tay Bridge Disaster: The Movie - how iconic film brought catastrophe to big screen
Property on Dundee's Perth Road tops TSPC's 10 most viewed homes in March
Meet the Fife property investor who's spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm's Masters success during…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
UK Government 'not doing enough' to help Dundonians tackle fuel poverty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented