Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old man has been charged following the death of a man in Perth.

Police were called to South Methven Street at about 9.40pm on Saturday following reports of a man being seriously injured.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man, aged 20, died a short time later.

Locals were told to avoid the area and a cordon was in place on Sunday morning.

Two men aged 17 and 18 were arrested in connection with the death.

The 18-year-old has since been charged and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was released pending further enquiries.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.