Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police officer has been taken to hospital and a man charged after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The road was closed westbound for more than three hours near Lochgelly following the incident just after 11pm on Sunday.

The officer was in a police car that was shielding a broken-down vehicle when it was hit by a van.

Police officer taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Sunday a silver Mercedes Vito collided with a police vehicle westbound on the A92, Lochgelly.

“The police car had been parked to shield another vehicle that had broken down on the road.

“A male police officer was injured following the incident and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“A 37-year-old man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences and is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

“The A92 westbound at Lochgelly was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours.”