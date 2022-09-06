Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally £5k per month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally £5k per month

By Mariam Okhai
September 6 2022, 5.00pm
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.

The cost of living crisis has increased the prices of everything from fuel and electricity, to basic ingredients like butter and flour recently.

Many of these increases are now beginning to impact locals including rising shopping bill totals and price increases on our favourite cakes from Tayside and Fife bakeries.

Despite the growing spike in cost of ingredients, bakeries have been trying to swallow as much of the increases as possible with many of them now struggling with the cost of goods.

Bakeries struggle with rising costs.

Scottish Bakers, a membership organisation that supports the bakery trade throughout the country recently shared their findings on the average increases across all major input costs over the past 12 months.

These of course will affect bakeries massively and, ultimately, threaten their survival.

  • Electricity – 214%
  • Gas – 207%
  • General insurance – 83%
  • Ingredients – 41%
  • Motor fuel – 44%

They are also facing widespread recruitment challenges.

Never faced anything like it

One business owner who is concerned about increasing his prices and the cost of living crisis impacting his livelihood is Mark Robb. The 59-year-old has owned JM Bakery in Carnoustie for more than 15 years and says the situation is “very difficult”.

“Cost of living has increased prices of ingredients and energy and there has been a rise in labour cost due to that,” he said.

Prices for ingredients such as flour have increased by 15% while others such as fat have surged in the range of 50-100%.

Mark Robb, owner of JM Bakery.

Mark has two other bakeries in his business portfolio which are based in Monifieth and Arbroath and has a total of 28 staff across all the three premises. Trying to look after his customers, he has only increase the prices of their goods by 10% for now.

Mark said: “We have to make some difficult decisions.

“Our business could become unviable if costs increase much more.”

Inside JM Bakery’s Carnoustie shop.

JM Bakery’s was launched in the 1950s and Mark says has never faced anything like the current struggles in the 15 years he’s owned the brand.

However without the loyally of their customers, Mark notes that things could have been much worse for his business.

Unbelievable running costs

Carol Watson (35) and business partner Rebecca Greenhorn (35) face similar issues at their bakery and café Wee Vegan Bakery in Dunfermline.

Opening in February this year, the pair have faced struggles with their electricity providers, and in the last month and a half were were hit with an electric bill priced at more than £700.

Rebecca Greenhorn and Carol Watson of The Wee Vegan Bakery in Dunfermline inside their bakery.

“How is a small business meant to survive with that?,” said Carol.

“If I didn’t have God, I would be absolutely terrified. I don’t know how it’s going to work but I’ve got faith.”

Being an entirely vegan bakery means the price of ingredients for the duo are already higher than average baked goods with vegan butter priced at £1 more expensive than regular butter via their wholesalers.

Cinnamon swirls from Wee Vegan Bakery.

Prices for raw ingredients such as sunflower oil were £3.30 for a five litre bottle when Carol and Rebecca first opened their bakery. This has now increased to £8 a bottle.

In addition to their café, the pair also offer and prepare wholesale orders, and despite having a minimum order and charging £3.99 for deliveries, are unable to cover the fuel cost with current prices.

Electricity bills doubled

Karen Murray (60), owner and now director of Mclaren’s The Bakers in Forfar,  is unsure of what the future holds for the business but is hopeful they will pull through.

She said: “The cost of living makes things quite difficult because everything is going up all the time.

Karen Murray inside Mclaren’s The Bakers.

“There isn’t one thing that hasn’t gone up in cost.

“We try to keep our prices fair but it does get challenging.”

With their electricity bill usually costing £2.5K a month, the price has now doubled to £5k and is hitting them hard with their business being almost entirely electric powered.

Inside the independent bakery.

Karen added: “You just have to take each day as it comes.

“I hope the future gets better and we get through it.

“We have been through Covid and managed, so hopefully we can get through this.”





