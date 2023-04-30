Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf

The Highland MSP ran against her party’s new leader in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon and narrowly missed out on winning.

By Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes rubbished claims she is plotting to launch a coup against new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The Highland MSP ran against her party's new leader in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon and narrowly missed out on winning.

Ms Forbes clashed with Mr Yousaf during the SNP leadership contest as she ripped apart his record in government during a live TV debate.

The ex-finance secretary criticised her rival’s plans for continuity while fighting to become first minister and came under fire for admitting she would have voted against gay marriage.

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes in the race to lead the SNP. Image: PA.

Since Mr Yousaf took power the SNP have been mired in scandal due to a major row over their finances which led to the arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell.

Polling has indicated his party could lose seats at the next UK election.

The Times reported supporters of Ms Forbes are secretly forming a “shadow government” in preparations for a bid to oust their party’s leader.

But the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said the claims were “ridiculous” and made a call for unity within the SNP.

She wrote: “I’d usually ignore articles with ‘sources’ purporting to speak for me and about me, but the latest ‘coup’ piece tonight is ridiculous.

“I’m busy enough – contributing to policy debates, supporting the party and working in the constituency, where there are no shortage of fine coos.”

Ms Forbes added: “I know people are desperate to see the SNP split and divided, but the challenges facing us as a country and a party require all of us to pull together.

“I speak for myself, and I’ve been consistent since the leadership contest: we must be united and focused on what matters.”

After his victory in the leadership contest Mr Yousaf offered Ms Forbes the rural affairs post within his government.

She refused the role and instead opted for a return to the backbenches.

