Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes rubbished claims she is plotting to launch a coup against new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The Highland MSP ran against her party’s new leader in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon and narrowly missed out on winning.

Ms Forbes clashed with Mr Yousaf during the SNP leadership contest as she ripped apart his record in government during a live TV debate.

The ex-finance secretary criticised her rival’s plans for continuity while fighting to become first minister and came under fire for admitting she would have voted against gay marriage.

Since Mr Yousaf took power the SNP have been mired in scandal due to a major row over their finances which led to the arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell.

Polling has indicated his party could lose seats at the next UK election.

The Times reported supporters of Ms Forbes are secretly forming a “shadow government” in preparations for a bid to oust their party’s leader.

But the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said the claims were “ridiculous” and made a call for unity within the SNP.

I know people are desperate to see the SNP split and divided, but the challenges facing us as a country and a party require all of us to pull together. I speak for myself, and I’ve been consistent since the leadership contest: we must be united and focused on what matters. — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) April 29, 2023

She wrote: “I’d usually ignore articles with ‘sources’ purporting to speak for me and about me, but the latest ‘coup’ piece tonight is ridiculous.

“I’m busy enough – contributing to policy debates, supporting the party and working in the constituency, where there are no shortage of fine coos.”

Ms Forbes added: “I know people are desperate to see the SNP split and divided, but the challenges facing us as a country and a party require all of us to pull together.

“I speak for myself, and I’ve been consistent since the leadership contest: we must be united and focused on what matters.”

After his victory in the leadership contest Mr Yousaf offered Ms Forbes the rural affairs post within his government.

She refused the role and instead opted for a return to the backbenches.