Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival

Youngsters have been enjoying the return of the annual Crieff football festival.

The two-day charity event at Strathearn Community Campus is being held for the first time since 2019 after Covid restrictions scuppered the previous three editions.

The festival, organised by Crieff Juniors FC, brings together children aged four to 11. This year sees girls having their own category for the first time.

Over the weekend there are 173 teams of around 1,500 players travelling to Crieff from all over Scotland.

With coaches, family and friends the expected total number of people visiting the Strathearn town for the festival was expected to be around an 3,000.

There were also attractions for non footballers to have fun.

