Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival

The return of the annual event has been a massive success

Broughty United. Image: Phil Hannah
By Stephen Eighteen

Youngsters have been enjoying the return of the annual Crieff football festival.

The two-day charity event at Strathearn Community Campus is being held for the first time since 2019 after Covid restrictions scuppered the previous three editions.

The festival, organised by Crieff Juniors FC, brings together children aged four to 11. This year sees girls having their own category for the first time.

Over the weekend there are 173 teams of around 1,500 players travelling to Crieff from all over Scotland.

With coaches, family and friends the expected total number of people visiting the Strathearn town for the festival was expected to be around an 3,000.

There were also attractions for non footballers to have fun.

See the fun for yourself in the picture gallery below.

Pictures

Players from Broughty United and Letham (Perth) in action. Image: Phil Hannah
Broughty United celebrate a goal against Letham. Image: Phil Hannah
Broughty on the attack. Image: Phil Hannah
Letham stole possession of the ball. Image: Phil Hannah
Letham FC team photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Luncarty FC pose for a team photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Duloch Juniors from Dunfermline played against Fair City from Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Both teams put up a fight. Image: Phil Hannah
Fair City team photo. Image: Phil Hannah
A sliding tackle from Breadalbane & Strathtay against Crieff Maroons. Image: Phil Hannah
Drumchapel tried to make it past Blairgowrie’s defence. Image: Phil Hannah
Jeanfield Swifts team photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Crieff Maroons have a shot at the goal. Image: Phil Hannah
Blairgowrie’s goalkeeper tries to stop Drumchapel. Image: Phil Hannah
Breadalbane & Strathtay and Crieff Maroons both fighting for the ball. Image: Phil Hannah
Scone Thistle team photo. Image: Phil Hannah

