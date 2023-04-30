4 reasons to believe Brechin City’s promotion dream is alive and well ahead of Spartans showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 reasons to believe Brechin City’s promotion dream is alive and well ahead of Spartans showdown

Angus side remain very much in the hunt for pyramid play-off success as they bid to overturn Spartans' slender 1-0 first-leg lead.

Brechin City hope they will have more scenes like this soon. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
By Ewan Smith

Brechin City clinched the Highland League title with two goals in the final four minutes in a 2-0 win at Buckie Thistle last weekend.

The tables were turned on Saturday as they suffered late heartbreak with Blair Henderson’s 90th minute headed winner for Spartans in the pyramid play-off.

That has handed the Edinburgh side a 1-0 advantage in the semi-final.

But one scrambled defeat does not make a bad team and, ahead of next weekend’s second leg at Glebe Park, Brechin’s promotion dream is very much ON.

Courier Sport was at Ainslie Park to witness City’s defeat.

And here are four reasons why they should remain upbeat in their bid to get back to the SPFL:

Brechin City faced Spartans on Saturday. Image: Alex Todd / Sportpix.org.uk

Fortress Glebe Park

It’s a 16 months since Brechin City lost a domestic match within 90 minutes at Glebe Park.

Few would have imagined a Brechin side that went on an incredible losing run during three successive relegations would transform their fortunes so spectacularly.

But this Brechin City side has a completely different mindset.

They have a winning mentality has stretched to 22 home games and also helped them secure some impressive big wins in Brechin.

Brechin have an impressive scoring record at Glebe Park. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Andy Kirk’s side have scored 29 goals in their last four games at the Glebe, without replay.

There’s no doubt Spartans will be their toughest test yet.

But Brechin can host the Edinburgh side knowing they are protecting an impressive set of stats at fortress Glebe.

Fan power can roar Brechin City on

There’s every chance Brechin will attract a 1,000-plus crowd for the visit of Spartans.

That will eclipse the 951 that watched their recent 5-0 win over Fraserburgh and be their biggest attendance for a competitive game in over four years.

Brechin City fans have backed their club all season. Image: Brechin City FC.

The majority of the 1,509 who watched their 1-1 draw with Arbroath in April 2019 were in the away end – watching their Angus rivals clinch the League One title.

This time it will be the home end that is packed.

An impressive 750 went to Buckie last weekend and they had huge backing amongst the incredible 2,020 crowd.

Their support is energised and engaged and the players could use their backing on Saturday.

Brechin City v Spartans: It’s only half-time

Brechin City skipper Euan Spark shares a joke with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk

It’s a well-worn cliche but it’s so true. It is only half-time.

The beauty of two-leg football is that you have a second chance to win the tie.

On paper, 1-0 is a very slender lead and, if Brechin can rediscover the goal-scoring prowess they have shown in recent home games it could be easily cancelled out.

Grady McGrath has scored 35 goals in all competitions this term.

He didn’t have a sniff of a chance on Saturday but put McGrath in front of goal and he’ll hit the back of the net more often than not.

Title win hangover?

There’s no telling how emotionally and physically draining winning that final day title decider with Buckie Thistle was.

Spartans had the benefit of three weeks to prepare for this clash, safe in the knowledge the Lowland League title was in the bag.

And there was less zip and drive about this Brechin display than has been prevalent recently.

That said, there was very little to choose between these sides.

If Brechin can reach the levels that they are capable of then they will be too strong for Spartans next weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record…
4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle '624 minutes' hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw…
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to 'rise to the occasion' in Queen's…
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen's…
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Most Read

1
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
2
Man, 47, dies after one-car crash near Meigle
3
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
4
Opening date for £36m Blairgowrie Recreation Centre revealed
5
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
6
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
7
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
8
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
9
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s…

More from The Courier

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to Moray death threat while she…
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival
Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Mending mountains: Joining the volunteers who give up their time to repair Scotland's footpaths
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
Hundreds of Dundee council staff left waiting months for bonus annual leave payment
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
Fife-based Dundee charity boss recalls harrowing Turkish earthquake relief effort

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]