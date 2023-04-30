4 reasons to believe Brechin City’s promotion dream is alive and well ahead of Spartans showdown

Brechin City clinched the Highland League title with two goals in the final four minutes in a 2-0 win at Buckie Thistle last weekend.

The tables were turned on Saturday as they suffered late heartbreak with Blair Henderson’s 90th minute headed winner for Spartans in the pyramid play-off.

That has handed the Edinburgh side a 1-0 advantage in the semi-final.

But one scrambled defeat does not make a bad team and, ahead of next weekend’s second leg at Glebe Park, Brechin’s promotion dream is very much ON.

Courier Sport was at Ainslie Park to witness City’s defeat.

And here are four reasons why they should remain upbeat in their bid to get back to the SPFL:

Fortress Glebe Park

It’s a 16 months since Brechin City lost a domestic match within 90 minutes at Glebe Park.

Few would have imagined a Brechin side that went on an incredible losing run during three successive relegations would transform their fortunes so spectacularly.

But this Brechin City side has a completely different mindset.

They have a winning mentality has stretched to 22 home games and also helped them secure some impressive big wins in Brechin.

Andy Kirk’s side have scored 29 goals in their last four games at the Glebe, without replay.

There’s no doubt Spartans will be their toughest test yet.

But Brechin can host the Edinburgh side knowing they are protecting an impressive set of stats at fortress Glebe.

Fan power can roar Brechin City on

There’s every chance Brechin will attract a 1,000-plus crowd for the visit of Spartans.

That will eclipse the 951 that watched their recent 5-0 win over Fraserburgh and be their biggest attendance for a competitive game in over four years.

The majority of the 1,509 who watched their 1-1 draw with Arbroath in April 2019 were in the away end – watching their Angus rivals clinch the League One title.

This time it will be the home end that is packed.

An impressive 750 went to Buckie last weekend and they had huge backing amongst the incredible 2,020 crowd.

Their support is energised and engaged and the players could use their backing on Saturday.

Brechin City v Spartans: It’s only half-time

It’s a well-worn cliche but it’s so true. It is only half-time.

The beauty of two-leg football is that you have a second chance to win the tie.

On paper, 1-0 is a very slender lead and, if Brechin can rediscover the goal-scoring prowess they have shown in recent home games it could be easily cancelled out.

Grady McGrath has scored 35 goals in all competitions this term.

He didn’t have a sniff of a chance on Saturday but put McGrath in front of goal and he’ll hit the back of the net more often than not.

Title win hangover?

🔥 Bedlam in Buckie

☕️ Calm chat over coffee 🇦🇹 @BrechinCityFC’s 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗱𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 @EuanSpark describes his emotional Highland League title-winning memories 🎥 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨: https://t.co/cAUbLHsfqv pic.twitter.com/u6GvjrMfVL — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) April 27, 2023

There’s no telling how emotionally and physically draining winning that final day title decider with Buckie Thistle was.

Spartans had the benefit of three weeks to prepare for this clash, safe in the knowledge the Lowland League title was in the bag.

And there was less zip and drive about this Brechin display than has been prevalent recently.

That said, there was very little to choose between these sides.

If Brechin can reach the levels that they are capable of then they will be too strong for Spartans next weekend.