SNP culture chief branded ‘spineless’ in free speech row as MP Joanna Cherry cancelled over gender views

SNP culture chief Angus Robertson was branded a “coward” after he refused to support party colleague Joanna Cherry after the cancellation of her Edinburgh Fringe event over “gender critical” views.

The criticism, from Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser, comes after Ms Cherry’s appearance at an Edinburgh Fringe event was by a comedy club linked to one of her own Westminster colleagues, Tommy Sheppard.

She was due to appear in August at one of the Fringe’s In Conversation With shows, where well-known public figures talk about their lives.

The Stand venue confirmed on Monday the Edinburgh SNP MP’s interview would no longer be able to go ahead since staff at the venue had threatened a boycott.

Staff unwilling to work

In a statement, the comedy club said: “Following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of The Stand’s key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

“We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis.”

Ms Cherry has become a controversial figure within the SNP due to her long-standing opposition to the party’s reforms making it easier for transgender people to self-identity.

However, Ms Cherry says she has never said transpeople should not have equal rights, and is standing up for women concerned new gender laws will erode their own rights.

She publicly clashed with party colleagues and was sacked from the SNP’s Westminster frontbench two years ago.

The row surrounding her cancellation at The Stand is another headache for the SNP since the party’s Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard is a director of the business.

Ms Cherry claimed the comedy club had discriminated against her for cancelling the show and said their decision to “no-platform” her was “unlawful”.

What did Angus Robertson say?

Ex-Westminster SNP chief Mr Robertson, who is now his party’s culture chief in Holyrood, refused to comment on the row when asked by the BBC on Tuesday morning.

Mr Robertson claimed it was inappropriate for him to comment on what could become a “legal” matter.

He said: “I’m seeing quite a lot of traffic on social media and elsewhere suggesting this is a legal issue. I’m not qualified to pass judgement.

“I’m not going to land myself in the middle of a live issue where some people are saying they are unable to go forward with an event, and there’s others saying there’s a legal requirement for that to take place.”

His refusal to intervene was slammed by Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, who pointed out no legal action has yet been confirmed.

He said: “Utterly pathetic and spineless from Angus Robertson refusing to speak up for his SNP colleague Joanna Cherry on the basis that her situation is subject to legal action.

“It’s not. He’s a coward.”

How have others reacted?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling – who has strongly opposed the SNP’s gender reforms – was critical of The Stand cancelling her event.

She compared the MP’s Fringe appearance being axed to “modern McCarthyism”.

North East Tory MSP Tess White – another Conservative who backed Ms Cherry – said the controversy was a “concerning attack” on freedom of speech.

Scottish comic Leo Kearse, who regularly rails against “cancel culture”, insisted the row was about a “factional war in the SNP”.