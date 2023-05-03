Boxing boss who staged fights for Irish crimelord Kinahan’s firm hosting Caird Hall event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boxing boss who staged fights for Irish crimelord Kinahan’s firm hosting Caird Hall event

Leisure and culture bosses have been urged to explain their dealings with promoter Sam Kynoch.

By Derek Healey
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan

A former top executive at a fight firm co-founded by Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan will host a boxing event at Dundee’s Caird Hall this weekend.

Leisure and culture bosses have been urged to explain their dealings with promoter Sam Kynoch, ex-group managing director of MTK Global, the management agency forced to close a year ago due to US treasury sanctions against members of the Kinahan crime group.

Mr Kynoch, from Perth, held the senior role with MTK for around 18 months before setting up his own company in August 2018.

Group picture with Sam Kynoch (left), a Perth lawyer turned boxing promoter. Image: Supplied

Playing With Fire

On Saturday he will stage a bout between the city’s IBO Continental champion Paul Kean and Commonwealth title holder Louis Greene.

The event – titled Playing With Fire – has been promoted on the Dundee City Council website.

Dundee boxer Paul Kean. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Kynoch is a former corporate lawyer who has been pictured in the past with Dubai-based mobster Kinahan.

In October 2021, Kynoch Boxing Promotions entered into a multiple-year deal with Probellum – another company that has disappeared off the boxing map since being linked to the cartel boss last year.

‘Worryingly complacent’

Scottish Conservative shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay, a former investigative journalist, said: “Since the Kinahan sanctions were imposed just over a year ago, the response in Scotland has appeared to be worryingly complacent.

“All public officials have a duty to ensure that Scotland is not a safe haven for this cartel or their proxies and I would urge the council to set out what enquiries and actions it has taken in relation to these events in Dundee.

Russell Findlay. Image: PA

“This drug gang’s links to Scottish boxing have been known about for almost a decade so there can no longer be any excuses that people are unaware.”

Mr Kynoch did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

We previously reported that city leaders were under pressure to explain why Probellum – whose trademark was registered four years ago by MTK Global – was allowed to co-promote a boxing event at Caird Hall last year alongside the former Perth Railway Amateur Boxing Club fighter.

Boxing boss denies link

Following that event, Mr Kynoch issued a statement insisting any suggestion of his continued involvement with Kinahan is “false”.

He said: “Upon establishing Kynoch Boxing in 2018 I severed ties with MTK Global – the boxing management and promotion business which ceased operations last month…Any inference that I remain linked to MTK Global or any individuals linked to MTK Global are false.”

A wanted poster for Daniel Kinahan. Image: PA

Mr Kynoch added that he was “satisfied” there was no connection between Probellum and the Kinahan cartel.

And he said: “False claims which look to undermine years of hard work are hard to stomach…”

Mr Findlay has raised what he described as “significant links” between Mr Kynoch and the Kinahan’s’ Marbella gym with the National Crime Agency and police.

What do leisure bosses say?

A spokesperson for Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “Due to confidentiality reasons, we cannot provide comments on individual bookings.”

Members of the Dubai-based Kinahan group are wanted over offences including murder, firearms and drug trafficking.

US officials announced sanctions against them last year and said Daniel Kinahan “is believed to run the day-to-day operations”.

Mr Kynoch set up MGM Scotland in Glasgow in 2015 as a “sister gym” to MGM Marbella in Spain, which was founded by Kinahan and his then-partner, friend and former boxing champion Matthew Macklin.

Two years later, MGM Marbella rebranded to MTK Global and the Scot was appointed as the new group managing director following Macklin’s departure from the company.

MTK Global signed a host of world class fighters including Tyson Fury, Josh Taylor, Carl Frampton and Billy Joe Saunders before its demise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]