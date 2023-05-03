Dundee teenager thought she was ‘going to die’ after seizure at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teenager thought she was ‘going to die’ after seizure at home

Mum, 43, and daughter, then aged 15, were both diagnosed with a heart condition following the incident at their home in Kirkton.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Mum Pauline, 43, and daughter Katie, 16, were both diagnosed with a heart condition in August after Katie had a seizure at home.
Mum and daughter diagnosed with heart condition after teenager's seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A teenager thought she was “going to die” after a seizure at her Dundee home.

Katie Mason, who was 15 at the time, and her mum Pauline, 43, were both diagnosed with a heart condition following the incident last year.

Pauline rushed her daughter to Ninewells Hospital and Katie was immediately taken into A&E.

The youngster, from Kirkton, went on to have a second seizure hours later in her sleep.

She said: “I felt scared and sick. I had no idea what was going on – I thought I was going to die.

“I was confused about what was happening inside my body. It wasn’t until the next day that I started not to feel like that.”

Katie and mum Pauline Mason were both diagnosed with heart conditions after the Dundee teenager's seizure.
Katie and mum Pauline Mason diagnosed with heart conditions after the Dundee teenager’s seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Katie went through a series of tests, including an ECG to check her heart, before medics diagnosed her with long QT syndrome.

The condition, which can cause her heart to speed up, is hereditary meaning Katie would have had it since birth.

Pauline was also tested and diagnosed with the condition at the same time.

Katie was given an external defibrillator to carry around everywhere and her immediate family and two closest friends were trained in CPR.

She said: “I wasn’t allowed to go out without someone who could do CPR so I wouldn’t go out a lot.

“It was always on my mind.”

Children with heart conditions connect through Tayside Hearts Together
Children with heart conditions connect through Tayside Hearts Together. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In November – three months after the incident – Katie had an internal defibrillator, or ICD, fitted inside her body.

This has allowed her to regain some of her freedom and means she can take part in some sports again.

She added: “Now I’m able to do anything I used to. I can go out but I get really tired and out of breath easily.

“The worry is still there, but not as much as before I had the ICD fitted.”

Fundraising for defibrillator trainer

Katie and Pauline are now helping their friend Jacq Stewart – who’s son Zachary also has a heart condition – raise money for a defibrillator trainer machine.

The device is used to train people in how to use defibrillators.

Currently NHS Tayside does not have one of these training machines within its service.

Jacq, also from Kirkton, said: “I spoke to the cardiac liaison nurse and she is getting new defibrillators but she can’t show anyone how to use them because they don’t have the trainer.

“They have a machine they can rent from the college but it needs to be booked weeks in advance and some kids need to be trained within a week.”

Jacq with her son Zac, who also has a heart condition.
Jacq with her son Zac. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The 40-year-old is hoping to raise £1,100 to purchase the machine and equipment required for it through a JustGiving page and a fundraising event.

She has organised a psychic medium fundraising event with Karen Docherty, taking place at Club 83, on St Salvador St Dundee, at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £20.

Jacq previously set up Tayside Hearts Together to connect and support families in the area with children with heart conditions.

And she is campaigning for testing of every baby at birth so that situations such as Katie’s do not continue to arise.

She added: “A lot of children are not being diagnosed until it’s too late or too severe.

“Usually it’s only when a baby becomes very unwell that they are tested – it’s a simple test and diagnosis can be made straight away.

“It’s all about resources but now we have the children’s hospital we can start to think about fundraising for equipment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mum and daughter diagnosed with heart condition after teenager's seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
Mum and daughter diagnosed with heart condition after teenager's seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Mum and daughter diagnosed with heart condition after teenager's seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Mum and daughter diagnosed with heart condition after teenager's seizure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…