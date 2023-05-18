Dundee MP Chris Law reveals he might be victim of forced adoption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee MP Chris Law reveals he might be victim of forced adoption

The SNP politician spoke out as he demanded an apology from the UK Government for the historical practice.

By Martina Bet
Chris Law spoke out in parliament. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP MP Chris Law revealed he might have been a victim of forced adoption as he called on the UK Government to formally apologise to the people affected by the “appalling” practice.

The Dundee West MP told the Commons that despite the Welsh and Scottish Governments both issuing formal apologies, Westminster is “always last to the table to accept state responsibility for the most vulnerable members of society”.

He said “I stand here as possibly one of those children”, adding that “forced adoption is not simply a historical injustice” but “an ongoing injustice”.

Rejected by society

Hundreds of thousands of children were given up for adoption between 1949 and 1976 in the UK, at a time when unmarried mothers were often rejected by their families and ostracised by society.

Adoptions were generally handled through agencies run by the Church of England, the Roman Catholic Church and the Salvation Army.

Speaking at business questions, Mr Law said: “Why is Westminster always last to the table to accept state responsibility for the most vulnerable members of society?

“Between 1949-1976, an estimated quarter million children across these islands were taken from their mothers and fathers and forcibly adopted.

“I stand here as possibly one of those children.”

Chris Law campaigning for the SNP. Image: Kris Miller.

He added: “Despite the Scottish and Welsh Governments issuing a formal apology, the UK Government stopped short and said we are sorry on behalf of society for what happened.

“Adoption is a form of state practice and it’s the state who is responsible for setting standards and protecting people.

“Forced adoption is not simply a historical injustice, it’s an ongoing injustice.

“So can we therefore have a statement in which the UK Government will finally issue a formal apology to those mothers, fathers and children who continue to be affected by what was an appalling practice?”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt thanked Mr Law for raising the “important matter” and for sharing his personal experience, adding: “I shall make sure that the Cabinet Office have heard his concerns today.”

Chris Law: ‘I genuinely don’t know’

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Mr Law said his brother’s mother was “almost certainly” underage and unmarried, which was “the most common cause for children being put up for adoption, forced into it, either through churches or through health professionals”.

In his own case, Mr Law said: “When I looked up my mother, all I have is a piece of paper so I’m still doing the research to find out.

“So that’s why I said likely rather than certain.

“So I’m uncertain, but over that period, in Scotland alone during 1949 to 1976, over 60,000 children for forced adoption.”

Mr Law said he was born in October 1969 and adopted in January the following year.

Meanwhile, his brother was born in November 1971 and also adopted at three months.

Asked why he thinks a formal apology has not been made yet, Mr Law said:  “I genuinely don’t know.

“But it’s deeply disappointing for those parents out there who may have never met their children, or indeed the children themselves who have never made that contact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]