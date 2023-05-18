Perth & Kinross Drugs and cash recovered during police raid in Perth The raid took place in Strathtay Road on Thursday. By Chloe Burrell May 18 2023, 4.36pm Share Drugs and cash recovered during police raid in Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4403812/drugs-raid-police-perth/ Copy Link Police recovered Class A and B drugs, as well as cash, from a property in Perth following a raid. Image: Supplied [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]