Dundee’s young people engage in mental health workshops with Radio 1 presenters

Events were held across the city from V&A Dundee to Abertay University.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Radio 1 presenters held mental health workshops across the city, including at V&A Dundee.

A series of mental health workshops have been held across Dundee by Radio 1 presenters in the run up to Big Weekend.

Events for young people took place in different locations across the city from Monday to Thursday to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The last in the series was held today at V&A Dundee, with the focus of ‘why it’s important to fail’.

Hosted by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton, the sessions give young people the opportunity to attend workshops and panel discussions alongside experts from local charities.

Radio 1 presenters hosted a workshop on mental health at V&A Dundee. Image supplied by Radio 1.

Panellists offered their insights, stories and experiences, and led discussions on the key issues around mental health.

Each session delved into different issues which are affecting young people in the UK as well as offering help and advice on how to look after personal wellbeing.

Odd one out

One of the first sessions was held at Abertay University on Monday exploring why people sometimes feel like the “odd one out” and how this can affect mental health.

Panellists included poet Gray Crosbie, the disability historian Jessica Secmezsoy-Urquhart and the Drag Queen Miss Peaches.

Olivia Robertson, president of Abertay Students’ Association, said: “As a society, it is crucial that we recognise the importance of promoting good mental health and that we work to destigmatise the subject among young people.

Radio 1 mental health workshop at Abertay University. L-R: Jessica Secmezsoy-Urquhart; Gray Crosbie; Katie Thistleton; Olivia Robertson; and Miss Peaches. Image supplied by Abertay University.

“That’s why I’m delighted the university was selected to host the session as the topic of ‘not fitting in’ is very relevant to students who may feel out of place when they transition to university.”

‘An incredibly important topic’

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: “This outreach programme in Dundee focusses on an incredibly important topic affecting a vast majority of our listeners.

“I’m hugely grateful to the number of experts, charities and organisations who will be helping in the programme, it will be an extremely valuable and insightful week.”

Around 80,000 music fans are expected to attend the Big Weekend which will be held in Camperdown Park from May 26-28.

The Courier has prepared a handy guide with everything you need to know ahead of the music festival, including shuttle bus information.

