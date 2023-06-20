Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children’s funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children’s funding

Lawrence Cowan, whose four-year-old daughter Eilish attends The Yard in Edinburgh, delivered a card from children at the centre to First Minister Humza Yousaf.

By Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied

A Fife father is urging the Scottish Government to reverse a funding decision that “penalises” charities supporting families with disabled children.

Lawrence Cowan invited First Minister Humza Yousaf to visit The Yard in Edinburgh, where his four-year-old daughter Eilish attends.

Mr Cowan wants ministers to rethink the decision to roll forward the Children and Young People Early Intervention Fund.

It means groups will receive the same money next year despite facing higher costs and a major jump in demand.

Support not being delivered

Eilish, from Dunfermline, is one of around 200 children in the world with a genetic abnormality in a gene called TUBA1A, meaning that she struggles to walk and is visually impaired.

She also has a learning disability.

Mr Cowan said: “The current funding situation means kids with disabilities and their families are not getting the support they desperately need.

“With this campaign, parents with disabled children can send a clear message to the first minister – our kids won’t wait any longer.

“Their childhood and chance to make friends are as precious as anyone else’s.

“Yet it appears not to be a pressing priority. That needs to change.”

Growing demand for help

Mr Cowan delivered a card for Mr Yousaf made by children who attend The Yard to the Scottish Parliament.

The organisation has also launched a petition to rally further support.

It works with children and young people with additional support needs through adventure play sessions in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: PA

Demand is growing but because funding has stagnated, many charities are unable to increase their size to meet the needs of families.

The Yard has received £90,000 from the Scottish Government since 2016 – enough to support 550 children.

But seven years on, the charity’s reach has grown fourfold delivering family support, respite, school and play services to over 2,300 children.

The Scottish Government contributed £163 per family in 2016 but this has now been reduced in real terms by 76% to £39 per family.

Accessible places hard to find

Mr Cowan said: “There are lots of things Eilish struggles with but she still deserves to be loved and accepted for the wonderful girl she is.

“That’s why The Yard is so important.

“The Yard is a place of pure joy. It is where she can truly be who she is. A rare place where she is not defined by her disability.

“It’s tough to find places to play which are accessible, welcoming and supportive.”

A file image of a child at a park. Image: PA

Celine Sinclair, CEO of The Yard, said the decision to roll over the funding has a “major and direct impact” on children and families.

She said: “We have a significant social return on investment, externally valued at £23 per £1 invested.

“Our success is largely thanks to a warm and inclusive culture, which has led to our recognition as a centre of excellence.

“Many organisations, including the Scottish Government, have learned from our approach.

“By rolling forward the grants without adjustment, the Scottish Government is, in effect, penalising those organisations who are growing in impact.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

