Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children’s funding

A Fife father is urging the Scottish Government to reverse a funding decision that “penalises” charities supporting families with disabled children.

Lawrence Cowan invited First Minister Humza Yousaf to visit The Yard in Edinburgh, where his four-year-old daughter Eilish attends.

Mr Cowan wants ministers to rethink the decision to roll forward the Children and Young People Early Intervention Fund.

It means groups will receive the same money next year despite facing higher costs and a major jump in demand.

Support not being delivered

Eilish, from Dunfermline, is one of around 200 children in the world with a genetic abnormality in a gene called TUBA1A, meaning that she struggles to walk and is visually impaired.

She also has a learning disability.

Mr Cowan said: “The current funding situation means kids with disabilities and their families are not getting the support they desperately need.

“With this campaign, parents with disabled children can send a clear message to the first minister – our kids won’t wait any longer.

“Their childhood and chance to make friends are as precious as anyone else’s.

“Yet it appears not to be a pressing priority. That needs to change.”

Growing demand for help

Mr Cowan delivered a card for Mr Yousaf made by children who attend The Yard to the Scottish Parliament.

The organisation has also launched a petition to rally further support.

It works with children and young people with additional support needs through adventure play sessions in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

Demand is growing but because funding has stagnated, many charities are unable to increase their size to meet the needs of families.

The Yard has received £90,000 from the Scottish Government since 2016 – enough to support 550 children.

But seven years on, the charity’s reach has grown fourfold delivering family support, respite, school and play services to over 2,300 children.

The Scottish Government contributed £163 per family in 2016 but this has now been reduced in real terms by 76% to £39 per family.

Accessible places hard to find

Mr Cowan said: “There are lots of things Eilish struggles with but she still deserves to be loved and accepted for the wonderful girl she is.

“That’s why The Yard is so important.

“The Yard is a place of pure joy. It is where she can truly be who she is. A rare place where she is not defined by her disability.

“It’s tough to find places to play which are accessible, welcoming and supportive.”

Celine Sinclair, CEO of The Yard, said the decision to roll over the funding has a “major and direct impact” on children and families.

She said: “We have a significant social return on investment, externally valued at £23 per £1 invested.

“Our success is largely thanks to a warm and inclusive culture, which has led to our recognition as a centre of excellence.

“Many organisations, including the Scottish Government, have learned from our approach.

“By rolling forward the grants without adjustment, the Scottish Government is, in effect, penalising those organisations who are growing in impact.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.