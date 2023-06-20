St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash

Megan Cape crashed her car in Fife after drinking the night before.

By Paul Malik
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.

A St Andrews hotel manager told staff trying to tend to her after she drunkenly crashed her car to “f**k off”, a court heard.

Megan Cape, 29, was found to be more than four times the legal limit after smashing her car on the Anstruther to St Andrews road in an early morning crash last October.

She was discovered by an off-duty police officer at around 6.30am on October 30 on the B9131.

Crashed in Fife

Depute fiscal Callum Brown told the Dundee Sheriff Court: “Attention was drawn to the accused and her vehicle.

“She was slurring her words and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“An off-duty police officer came across her – it appeared she had a head injury and was drifting in and out of consciousness.

“She was taken to Ninewells for treatment.

“On the way to the hospital she told her co-accused (who was acquitted of any wrongdoing) not to tell police who had been driving the car.

“At around 1.15pm the same day, at Ninewells, officers could hear the accused shouting and swearing.

“Other patients were present.

“She shouted ‘f**k off’ and ‘f**k you, you piggy b******s’.”

Ninewells Hospital.
Cape swore at police in Ninewells. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation, said his client holds a “managerial position” but declined to say in open court at which hotel.

He said: “She had been out with family the night before.

“She chose to drive early the next morning.

“The accident happened on a road between St Andrews and Anstruther.

“It is not the best of roads at the best of times.

“She was taken to Ninewells as a result of the accident.”

Sheriff Rafferty banned Cape from driving or holding a licence for 12 months, reduced from 18 due to her guilty plea.

Cape, of Venus Place, Cellardyke, was fined after admitting behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by adopting an aggressive stance towards nursing staff and shouting and swearing at Ninewells emergency department on October 30 last year.

She also admitted driving with excess alcohol (100mics/ 22).

She was fined a total of £740.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation students to receive 'pennies' back from tens of thousands invested
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like the Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…
Taff and Toby Jeffery on stage.
Family affair as Perth music legend Taff Jeffery, 82, releases album with son
Chris Kane and Stevie May.
Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.
Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle