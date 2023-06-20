St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash

A St Andrews hotel manager told staff trying to tend to her after she drunkenly crashed her car to “f**k off”, a court heard.

Megan Cape, 29, was found to be more than four times the legal limit after smashing her car on the Anstruther to St Andrews road in an early morning crash last October.

She was discovered by an off-duty police officer at around 6.30am on October 30 on the B9131.

Crashed in Fife

Depute fiscal Callum Brown told the Dundee Sheriff Court: “Attention was drawn to the accused and her vehicle.

“She was slurring her words and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“An off-duty police officer came across her – it appeared she had a head injury and was drifting in and out of consciousness.

“She was taken to Ninewells for treatment.

“On the way to the hospital she told her co-accused (who was acquitted of any wrongdoing) not to tell police who had been driving the car.

“At around 1.15pm the same day, at Ninewells, officers could hear the accused shouting and swearing.

“Other patients were present.

“She shouted ‘f**k off’ and ‘f**k you, you piggy b******s’.”

Solicitor Mike Short, in mitigation, said his client holds a “managerial position” but declined to say in open court at which hotel.

He said: “She had been out with family the night before.

“She chose to drive early the next morning.

“The accident happened on a road between St Andrews and Anstruther.

“It is not the best of roads at the best of times.

“She was taken to Ninewells as a result of the accident.”

Sheriff Rafferty banned Cape from driving or holding a licence for 12 months, reduced from 18 due to her guilty plea.

Cape, of Venus Place, Cellardyke, was fined after admitting behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by adopting an aggressive stance towards nursing staff and shouting and swearing at Ninewells emergency department on October 30 last year.

She also admitted driving with excess alcohol (100mics/ 22).

She was fined a total of £740.

