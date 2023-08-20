Alex Salmond plots independence path with expelled SNP rebel Angus MacNeil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond plots independence path with expelled SNP rebel Angus MacNeil

The MP will join talks with the former first minister after ‘falling out’ with SNP leadership.

By Andy Philip
Angus MacNeil is now an independent MP at Westminster.

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s call for a joint pro-independence movement at the general election is being backed by MP Angus MacNeil, days after he was expelled from the SNP.

Mr MacNeil said independence is the “real necessity” as he prepared to join his former senior colleague in Fraserburgh on Monday evening.

They are meeting as part of a wider event bringing together local independence campaigners.

Mr MacNeil now represents his constituents as an independent member in Westminster, and says he still does not plan to join Mr Salmond’s Alba Party.

He was suspended by the SNP earlier in summer for a public row with a colleague. After relations broke down further, Mr MacNeil announced he had been expelled from Humza Yousaf’s party on August 11.

SNP ‘treading water’ on independence

Mr MacNeil said: “I look forward to visiting the north-east. I fell out with the SNP leadership over representing my constituency on issues such as ferries and fishing but urgency in the approach to independence is the real necessity.

“The SNP have been treading water on independence for years and it will be a pleasure to speak with Alex, the man who required just one election mandate to deliver an opportunity for Scots to vote for independence.”

Alba leader Alex Salmond at the Caird Hall in Dundee during local council elections. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Salmond said: “Angus MacNeil has incurred tremendous admiration for his determination to stick up for his constituency regardless of personal consequences.

“He is also the one senior SNP figure who realised years ago that, in the absence of another referendum, the national movement must look for an election mandate as the way forward to independence.

“It would be best to fight that election on a Scotland United for Independence approach.”

READ MORE: 5 reasons for Angus MacNeil’s SNP expulsion

Mr Salmond, when SNP leader, won a majority at the Scottish Parliament in the 2011 Holyrood election.

He secured a referendum with prime minister David Cameron but quit after losing the vote in 2014.

He helped form the Alba Party in 2021 and has two former SNP MPs on the benches at Westminster.

The Conservative UK Government consistently refuses to grant another agreed referendum on independence.

The position leaves pro-Yes voters pinning hopes on demonstrating a majority for independence at the ballot box in the next general election.

