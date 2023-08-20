Man spots unusual scorpion-like beetle in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man spots unusual scorpion-like beetle in St Andrews

The Devil's Coach Horse Beetle was spotted in the Fife town.

By Kieran Webster
Devil's coach horse beetle
The scorpion-like beetle was found in St Andrews. Image: Shaun Smith

A man has told of his shock after he spotted a scorpion-like beetle on a St Andrews street.

The insect, a Devil’s Coach Horse Beetle, was spotted on Shoolbraids by Shaun Smith while he was walking with his partner on Saturday.

He said he was surprised when he saw the uncommon insect in the Fife town.

The 34-year-old, who works at Crail Raceway, The Courier: “I was just walking along to the shops with my partner when I spotted it on the pavement outside my house.

“When I first saw it, I wasn’t sure what it was at all – it was moving around on the pavement and I thought ‘wow’.

The Devil's coach horsebeetle in St Andrews
The Devil’s Coach Horse beetle can leave a nasty bite. Image: Shaun Smith

“I had a feeling it was a beetle but wasn’t sure what kind it was.

“I do quite a lot of animal photography so just snapped it on my phone.

“When I took the picture, I put it on a nature group on Facebook and I found out what it was.”

“It was just interesting to see something you’ve never seen before.”

What is a Devil’s Coach Horse Beetle?

The beetle may be uncommon – but you should not expect to never see them in the UK.

Often confused for a scorpion, the insect has a large jaw and a cocked tail and can also give you a nasty – but not poisonous – bite.

Vanessa Hartley, from Andy Law Pest Control, advised people not to go too near the spooky insect.

She said: “You don’t see them very often, but when you do see them you get an awful shock.

“People think they are a scorpion because of the way they raise their tails in a very threatening manner.

The Devil's Coach Horse Beetle
People often confuse the beetle for scorpions. Image: Shaun Smith

“Customers find them very alarming, and so do we as well.

“They are often found around warehouses, including in Dundee,  but they aren’t something you would see every day.

“It is thought they are often carried around in cargo ships – so you shouldn’t be surprised to see it in seaside port towns.

“Don’t pick them up unless you want a nasty jolt.

“The minute you approach them they will raise their tail like a scorpion – it’s fascinating when you see them.”

The beetle joins a number of strange animals that have been spotted in Tayside and Fife.

Conversation