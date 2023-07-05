SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party

Mr MacNeil has had the party whip removed by his boss after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

By Justin Bowie
Angus MacNeil has been suspended by the SNP for a week.

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been suspended by Stephen Flynn for one week as splits within the party deepen.

Mr MacNeil has had the party whip removed for one week by his boss after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

The Times reported Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara were involved in a public bust-up in the House of Commons on Monday night.

Following his weeklong suspension, the Western Isles MP told us: “Stephen has his views and I have mine.

“But as leader he has his own pressures to balance, and I accept the decision he has taken.”

On Tuesday, Mr NacNeil posted a message on social media urging followers to “always stand up to bullies”, especially those “abusing their positions”.

Brendan O’Hara and Mr MacNeil were reportedly involved in a bust-up.

One SNP insider told us: “Angus has been suspended for a week.

“His behaviour was unfair and has shocked colleagues, especially when concerns about his attendance in parliament have been an ongoing issue.

“The decision seems a fair one.”

Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara’s alleged bust-up is the latest strife in a party that has been rocked by strong internal divisions.

In April, former leader Ian Blackford cast doubts on Mr Flynn’s claim there was no guarantee the SNP would find replacement auditors to meet a key deadline.

Two months ago SNP MP Joanna Cherry’s scheduled appearance at an Edinburgh Fringe event was briefly cancelled by a comedy club linked to colleague Tommy Sheppard.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Western Isles MP Mr MacNeil is one of his party’s longest serving Westminster politicians since first being elected in 2005.

The veteran nationalist has become a strong critic of party bosses over their failure to secure a second independence referendum.

He also hit out at secrercy within his own party in the midst of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

He said the new chief executive who succeeds Peter Murrell must be someone not linked to what he called the “debacle years”.

Mr MacNeil intends to stand again for the SNP at the next Westminster election.

The Scottish Tories claimed his suspension showed the nationalists are in a “state of open warfare”.

