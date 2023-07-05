SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been suspended by Stephen Flynn for one week as splits within the party deepen.

Mr MacNeil has had the party whip removed for one week by his boss after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

The Times reported Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara were involved in a public bust-up in the House of Commons on Monday night.

Following his weeklong suspension, the Western Isles MP told us: “Stephen has his views and I have mine.

“But as leader he has his own pressures to balance, and I accept the decision he has taken.”

On Tuesday, Mr NacNeil posted a message on social media urging followers to “always stand up to bullies”, especially those “abusing their positions”.

One SNP insider told us: “Angus has been suspended for a week.

“His behaviour was unfair and has shocked colleagues, especially when concerns about his attendance in parliament have been an ongoing issue.

“The decision seems a fair one.”

Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara’s alleged bust-up is the latest strife in a party that has been rocked by strong internal divisions.

In April, former leader Ian Blackford cast doubts on Mr Flynn’s claim there was no guarantee the SNP would find replacement auditors to meet a key deadline.

Two months ago SNP MP Joanna Cherry’s scheduled appearance at an Edinburgh Fringe event was briefly cancelled by a comedy club linked to colleague Tommy Sheppard.

Western Isles MP Mr MacNeil is one of his party’s longest serving Westminster politicians since first being elected in 2005.

The veteran nationalist has become a strong critic of party bosses over their failure to secure a second independence referendum.

He also hit out at secrercy within his own party in the midst of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

He said the new chief executive who succeeds Peter Murrell must be someone not linked to what he called the “debacle years”.

Mr MacNeil intends to stand again for the SNP at the next Westminster election.

The Scottish Tories claimed his suspension showed the nationalists are in a “state of open warfare”.