£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth

A proposal to reduce flooding is set to be put forward at a public meeting in Perth next week.

A £310,000 plan has been drawn up by Amey as part of the Craigie Burn Flood Study.

The work recommended by Amey would include the replacement of the Queen’s Avenue culvert to make it big enough to handle heavy rainfall.

By doing this, Amey has said this will also reduce the amount of sediment being deposited in Craigie Burn.

Amey has deemed it the most “cost-effective” and “beneficial” solution to reduce flood risk.

It comes following a severe deluge last September across the Fair City, with residents living in the Craigie area impacted.

Some living near the burn – which runs from near Low Road to the South Inch – also suffered flooding in August 2020.

Flood water caused interior damage to around 40 homes, in addition to submerging outbuildings and gardens.

A meeting was held in October last year – led by Pete Wishart MP and Jim Fairlie MSP – with about 70 flood-hit residents calling for Perth and Kinross Council to do more about it.

Meeting to be held over severe flooding in Perth

A follow-up meeting will now take place at Craigie Church Hall next Friday, July 14 to allow residents the opportunity to have their say on the recent study.

Mr Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said: “There was an expectation at the public flood meeting I held last October that a follow-up meeting would be held once the Craigie Burn Flood Study had been published.

“I am pleased to confirm that this meeting will be taking place, and all local residents are welcome to attend.

“This is to give those affected the chance to discuss their thoughts on whether the study’s findings and recommendations are sufficient in tackling what is evidently a major problem for the city; and to determine whether there are any unanswered questions that we need to be raising with the council or other stakeholders.

“Since the study was published I have been contacted by numerous constituents asking whether the follow-up meeting will be taking place, showing what an important issue this is to members of the public.

“I am therefore very disappointed that none of the stakeholders, particularly representatives from PKC, have [yet] agreed to attend.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have responded to the invite regarding the Craigie Burn Flood Study public meeting and can confirm that, as this is a council-led project with limited Scottish Water involvement, we will not be in attendance.”

‘The previous meeting was a lively affair’

Mr Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, added that the meeting is a good opportunity for local politicians to hear directly from impacted residents.

He said: “Now that the Craigie Burn Flood Study has been published, it is a good opportunity for local politicians to hear directly from residents to see if it meets their expectations.

“The previous meeting was certainly a lively affair, and I completely understand the worry and frustration that those impacted by the flooding face.

“I share the frustration that none of the other stakeholders have confirmed their attendance, but I hope that they might reconsider this before the meeting.

“I am looking forward to meeting local residents to discuss the flood study and I am more than happy to raise any further concerns with the relevant organisations.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.