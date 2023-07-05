£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth

A public meeting led by Pete Wishart MP and Jim Fairlie MSP is set to take place on July 14, following the publication of the Craigie Burn Flood Study.

By Chloe Burrell
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
Residents living near Craigie Burn were badly affected by flooding in September last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A proposal to reduce flooding is set to be put forward at a public meeting in Perth next week.

A £310,000 plan has been drawn up by Amey as part of the Craigie Burn Flood Study.

The work recommended by Amey would include the replacement of the Queen’s Avenue culvert to make it big enough to handle heavy rainfall.

By doing this, Amey has said this will also reduce the amount of sediment being deposited in Craigie Burn.

Amey has deemed it the most “cost-effective” and “beneficial” solution to reduce flood risk.

It comes following a severe deluge last September across the Fair City, with residents living in the Craigie area impacted.

Some living near the burn – which runs from near Low Road to the South Inch – also suffered flooding in August 2020.

Flood water caused interior damage to around 40 homes, in addition to submerging outbuildings and gardens.

Perthshire flooding in September 2022.
The meeting will be held on July 14. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A meeting was held in October last year – led by Pete Wishart MP and Jim Fairlie MSP – with about 70 flood-hit residents calling for Perth and Kinross Council to do more about it.

Meeting to be held over severe flooding in Perth

A follow-up meeting will now take place at Craigie Church Hall next Friday, July 14 to allow residents the opportunity to have their say on the recent study.

Mr Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said: “There was an expectation at the public flood meeting I held last October that a follow-up meeting would be held once the Craigie Burn Flood Study had been published.

“I am pleased to confirm that this meeting will be taking place, and all local residents are welcome to attend.

“This is to give those affected the chance to discuss their thoughts on whether the study’s findings and recommendations are sufficient in tackling what is evidently a major problem for the city; and to determine whether there are any unanswered questions that we need to be raising with the council or other stakeholders.

Perth flooding September 2022.
Flooding at Darnhall Drive in Perth last September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Since the study was published I have been contacted by numerous constituents asking whether the follow-up meeting will be taking place, showing what an important issue this is to members of the public.

“I am therefore very disappointed that none of the stakeholders, particularly representatives from PKC, have [yet] agreed to attend.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have responded to the invite regarding the Craigie Burn Flood Study public meeting and can confirm that, as this is a council-led project with limited Scottish Water involvement, we will not be in attendance.”

‘The previous meeting was a lively affair’

Mr Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, added that the meeting is a good opportunity for local politicians to hear directly from impacted residents.

He said: “Now that the Craigie Burn Flood Study has been published, it is a good opportunity for local politicians to hear directly from residents to see if it meets their expectations.

“The previous meeting was certainly a lively affair, and I completely understand the worry and frustration that those impacted by the flooding face.

“I share the frustration that none of the other stakeholders have confirmed their attendance, but I hope that they might reconsider this before the meeting.

“I am looking forward to meeting local residents to discuss the flood study and I am more than happy to raise any further concerns with the relevant organisations.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

