Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years

A sex attacker who raped a woman at a Perthshire music festival has been jailed for 12 years.

Bruce Storie attacked his victim at Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace in Perth in July 2019.

The woman was grabbed, shoved to the ground and held down during the sex assault.

She was one of two women the 54 year-old subjected to horrific ordeals of physical and sexual abuse over more than a decade.

Rewind Festival rape

Storie, from Kinross, was sentenced by judge Lord Mulholland at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

He was previously convicted of a total of 16 charges after a trial in Edinburgh.

These included raping the woman at Rewind and also at another address while she was asleep.

The physical assaults involved Storie punching and slapping this victim as well as grabbing her throat and arms.

He also brandished a knife at her.

Jurors heard Storie forced her to sit naked and made degrading remarks about her appearance.

Burned second victim with heated bar

The other woman was earlier indecently assaulted by Storie in Kinross.

This terrified victim also suffered at his violent hands, which included being spat on and bitten.

He further put a “heated metal bar” against her hand and she was burned on the body with a lighter.

Stories was also guilty of a number of drugs charges.

The crimes spanned between June 2008 and March 2020.

Lifelong restriction considered

Sentencing, Lord Mulholland said he had “seriously considered” calling for a full risk assessment to be carried out on Storie.

It could have led to an Order for Lifelong Restriction being imposed, meaning Storie would never be freed until he convinced the authorities he was no longer a danger to the public.

Instead, he jailed Storie for a total of 12 years.

The judge said: “Your conduct towards both of the women was disgraceful.”

Storie was put on the Sex Offenders Register and has been banned from contacting either victim for life.

Storie was jailed in 2021 after police found a BB gun in his car and he told them he was taking it to court.

Last year, he received a further prison term after scaring electrical workers at a substation in Kinross while holding a large knife and on Valium.

Police slam ‘deplorable’ Storie

Detective Sergeant David Johnstone said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Storie who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

“I hope today’s verdict will allow the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.”

2019 saw the 11th edition of the three-day Rewind festival, attracting thousands of 80s nostalgia fans to see the likes of Lulu, Bryan Ferry, The Stranglers and Big Country.

