4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under

Think property has to be expensive? We've found 4 flats that are on sale for less than the price of an average family SUV.

With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Think the era of low cost properties is over? Think again. We’ve found four homes with extraordinarily low price tags. Here is our pick of £30k flats in Tayside and Fife.

Cowdenbeath

This ground floor flat in Cowdenbeath has an incredibly low price tag. Image: Zoopla.

The average salary in Scotland is £27,710. That’s enough to buy this flat and still have more than £1,000 left over to make a start on doing it up.

This ground floor flat in Cowdenbeath is on for the extraordinary price of £26,500. Just off Cowdenbeath High Street, it’s only a one minute walk from the town’s train station. That makes it perfect for anyone looking to commute to Edinburgh.

The interior has a kitchen/lounge, bedroom and shower room. Image: Zoopla.

Inside there’s a lounge/kitchen, bedroom and shower room. To the rear is a shared garden and drying green. Gas central heating and the lowest council tax banding means it will be a cheap flat to run.

It’s on sale with Delmor for o/o £26,500.

Arbroath

With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.

This one bedroom flat on Largo Street is at the eastern edge of Arbroath. The end of the street backs onto woodland and fields. The popular coastal walk to the beautiful village of Auchmithie is also nearby.

On the ground floor, the flat has a hallway with large storage cupboard. The front facing lounge has a large window that lets in plenty of natural light. There’s also a kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

This flat in Arbroath has large rooms and a low price. Image: Zoopla.

There are shared gardens to the rear and plenty of parking to the front. There’s no central heating and it needs some refurbishment but at this price you would expect that.

It’s on sale with McEwan Fraser Legal for o/o £29,000.

Methil

This one bedroom flat is in Methil. Image: Zoopla.

Methil is a town that’s always had low property prices. This seems strange given that it’s right on the coast and has easy access to the East Neuk and St Andrews in one direction and Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy in the other.

The upper flat is on the town’s High Street. It requires some upgrading but comes with gas central heating and double glazing.

This flat needs refurbishment but gas central heating is already installed. Image: Zoopla.

Done up nicely it would make a good rental property or could even be sold on for a profit.

It’s on sale with Online Property Auctions Scotland with a guide price of £29,995.

Methil

This £30k flat is in a handsome building in Methil. Image: Zoopla.

It comes as no surprise that the fourth cheapest flat in Tayside and Fife is also in Methil. This two-bedroom flat on Wellesley Road is on sale at auction with a guide price set 40% below its home report value.

It forms part of the Swan View building which was formerly a hotel before being converted to flats.

This £30k flat in Methil has two bedrooms. Image: Zoopla.

Although requiring renovation it has a new boiler and both the kitchen and bathroom are serviceable. The flat also comes with private parking.

It’s on sale with Auction House Scotland with a guide price of £30,000.

