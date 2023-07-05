Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park – if they wear the new kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park – if they wear the new kit

Montrose fans will be able to watch their weekend clash with Civil Service Strollers for nothing if they purchase a replica kit in advance.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.

Montrose have offered their fans the chance of free entry into the weekend clash with Civil Service Strollers – if they wear the new kit.

The Angus side will put their new bespoke home and away kits on sale at a pop-up shop between 9am and 1pm on Saturday.

And any fans buying the strip will be able to watch their friendly game with no additional charge.

“We have had a huge amount of interest in the kit,” newly-appointed operations manager Martin Johnston told Montrose FC’s website.

Montrose FC defender Andrew Steeves
Montrose star Andrew Steeves wears the new home kit. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC

“With new designs, new sponsors, new suppliers and a new brand, it really is all change.

“We have also added a little incentive for adults quick off the mark.

“They will get into our final friendly on Saturday afternoon for free if they come wearing their newly purchased top.

“I look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday morning and meeting many of the fans for the first time.”

Montrose announce Carnegie Fuels LTD shirt sponsorship

Callum Grant celebrates his goal for Montrose FC at Arbroath FC
Callum Grant celebrates one of his goals against Arbroath. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC

Meanwhile, Montrose have extended their partnership deal with Brechin-based company Carnegie Fuels LTD.

Carnegie Fuels had been front of shirt sponsors for six years before Montrose Port Authority agreed to take that on this year.

“We have a business in the area and live locally,” said the company’s managing director Kevin Carnegie.

“So we appreciate the importance of supporting our community and are delighted to be carrying on our support of Montrose FC.”

Carnegie Fuels LTD office manager Rosie Carnegie and managing director Kevin Carnegie with Montrose FC chief executive Peter Stuart.
Montrose have extended their partnership with Carnegie Fuels LTD. Office manager Rosie Carnegie and managing director Kevin Carnegie with Montrose FC chief executive Peter Stuart. Image: Montrose FC.

