Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park – if they wear the new kit

Montrose have offered their fans the chance of free entry into the weekend clash with Civil Service Strollers – if they wear the new kit.

The Angus side will put their new bespoke home and away kits on sale at a pop-up shop between 9am and 1pm on Saturday.

And any fans buying the strip will be able to watch their friendly game with no additional charge.

“We have had a huge amount of interest in the kit,” newly-appointed operations manager Martin Johnston told Montrose FC’s website.

“With new designs, new sponsors, new suppliers and a new brand, it really is all change.

“We have also added a little incentive for adults quick off the mark.

“They will get into our final friendly on Saturday afternoon for free if they come wearing their newly purchased top.

“I look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday morning and meeting many of the fans for the first time.”

Montrose announce Carnegie Fuels LTD shirt sponsorship

Meanwhile, Montrose have extended their partnership deal with Brechin-based company Carnegie Fuels LTD.

Carnegie Fuels had been front of shirt sponsors for six years before Montrose Port Authority agreed to take that on this year.

“We have a business in the area and live locally,” said the company’s managing director Kevin Carnegie.

“So we appreciate the importance of supporting our community and are delighted to be carrying on our support of Montrose FC.”