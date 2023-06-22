Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority

Montrose have entered uncharted waters by unveiling a new agreement with Montrose Port Authority in a lucrative triple deal.

The Angus side have linked up with Montrose Port Authority (MPA) and subsea services company InterMoor after launching their new home and away kits.

MPA will become the Links Park club’s new front of shirt sponsor for the home kit.

InterMoor will be emblazoned on the away kit.

They have also completed their ‘most lucrative kit deal ever’ after agreeing a four-year deal with the Uhlsport brand via RJM Sports Ltd to design bespoke kits.

The club announced the deal in a joint launch with MPA and InterMoor on the banks of Montrose Port on Thursday.

ALL CHANGE AT LINKS PARK WITH NEW DESIGNS, NEW SPONSORS & LUCRATIVE NEW KIT DEAL Montrose FC have unveiled their all new kits for next season, revealing a new brand, new supplier, new sponsors and bespoke design. Full story: https://t.co/l5TkTvrnoY pic.twitter.com/Kjt1wzIRgQ — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) June 22, 2023

“We are delighted to finally share these new strips with our fans,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“We have been working hard with RJM Sports to finalise our most lucrative kit deal ever.

“It is great we have been able to create a unique, bespoke design for the new strips – a first for the club.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with Robert and Grant at RJM over the coming years.

“We are also delighted to be unveiling our new home and away front-of-shirt sponsors in the form of Montrose Port Authority and InterMoor.

“I would like to thank Tom and Alan for increasing their level of sponsorship and involvement with the club.

“We will formally announce details of further kit sponsor deals in the coming days.”

Montrose Port CEO says they have ‘shared vision’ with Montrose FC

MPA chief executive Tom Hutchison said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Montrose FC’s home kit.

“Our shared vision of making a positive impact in the community aligns perfectly.

“We are delighted to support the team as they strive for success in the season ahead.”

Alan Duncan, InterMoor Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to put something back into a community that support us so much in our day to day business.

“The town of Montrose and especially the Port have had a huge part to play in the success of our business.

“We strongly believe in supporting locally where we can. Supporting the football club is adding to what we already do within the community.”

RJM Sports Director, Robert Marshall said: “We are delighted to welcome Montrose FC as the newest member of the RJM Sports family.

“In the last few months, we have been working tirelessly with the club to put a comprehensive kit deal in place for the next four seasons.

“That will include bespoke home and away tops with the quality, progressive German brand, Uhlsport.”