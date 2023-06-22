Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority

The Links Park side have launched new strips sponsored by Montrose Port Authority and subsea services company InterMoor in their 'most lucrative kit deal ever.'

By Ewan Smith
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit. Image: Montrose FC.

Montrose have entered uncharted waters by unveiling a new agreement with Montrose Port Authority in a lucrative triple deal.

The Angus side have linked up with Montrose Port Authority (MPA) and subsea services company InterMoor after launching their new home and away kits.

MPA will become the Links Park club’s new front of shirt sponsor for the home kit.

InterMoor will be emblazoned on the away kit.

They have also completed their ‘most lucrative kit deal ever’ after agreeing a four-year deal with the Uhlsport brand via RJM Sports Ltd to design bespoke kits.

The club announced the deal in a joint launch with MPA and InterMoor on the banks of Montrose Port on Thursday.

“We are delighted to finally share these new strips with our fans,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“We have been working hard with RJM Sports to finalise our most lucrative kit deal ever.

“It is great we have been able to create a unique, bespoke design for the new strips – a first for the club.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with Robert and Grant at RJM over the coming years.

“We are also delighted to be unveiling our new home and away front-of-shirt sponsors in the form of Montrose Port Authority and InterMoor.

“I would like to thank Tom and Alan for increasing their level of sponsorship and involvement with the club.

“We will formally announce details of further kit sponsor deals in the coming days.”

Montrose Port CEO says they have ‘shared vision’ with Montrose FC

MPA chief executive Tom Hutchison said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Montrose FC’s home kit.

“Our shared vision of making a positive impact in the community aligns perfectly.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison.
Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison. Image: Montrose Port Authority.

“We are delighted to support the team as they strive for success in the season ahead.”

Alan Duncan, InterMoor Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to put something back into a community that support us so much in our day to day business.

“The town of Montrose and especially the Port have had a huge part to play in the success of our business.

“We strongly believe in supporting locally where we can. Supporting the football club is adding to what we already do within the community.”

RJM Sports Director, Robert Marshall said: “We are delighted to welcome Montrose FC as the newest member of the RJM Sports family.

“In the last few months, we have been working tirelessly with the club to put a comprehensive kit deal in place for the next four seasons.

“That will include bespoke home and away tops with the quality, progressive German brand, Uhlsport.”

