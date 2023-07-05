Angus vets on ‘green mission’ invests thousands to cut emissions

An Angus veterinary practice has spent thousands of pounds – and set up a specialist team – to reduce the group’s emissions.

Kirriemuir-based Thrums Vets, which has four practices across Angus and Perthshire, has also created a ‘green’ team to help drive its sustainability.

The four-strong team aims to address how every aspect of the group’s operations can be made more sustainable.

It is made up of veterinary nurse Amy Lownie and vets Katrin Lewis, Alex Hussey and Bex Allen.

Angus vets caring for pets and planet

The bulk of the group’s investment has been in solar panels at Thrums’ Kirriemuir branch.

That means the surgery’s electrical needs are now fully powered by renewable energy.

Katrin said: “We’ve clearly always been committed to providing the best care for our clients, but it’s vital that this also extends to the impact we have on the planet.

“We’ve therefore embarked on green mission to ensure our practices are as sustainable as possible.

“We now have colleagues from all four of our practices in the green team.

“We’re continually looking at new ways of improving our green credentials.”

She said making small changes – such as using washing lines rather than tumble drying – and switching food packaging to recyclable material – is making a “noticeable and positive difference”.

How Thrums has ‘significantly’ reduced emissions

The group appointed Angus woman Ashley Wilkie as associate managing director earlier this year.

Among its investments have been a water purifier and oxygen generation system.

Thrums has also installed composting bins made from recycled pallets.while compostable paper towels are now being used across the practices.

Patients are now also sent their appointment reminders and receipts online.

Eco-friendly cleaning supplies and sustainable office products are also being sourced from local firms.

Other initiatives include avoiding single-use plastic wherever possible, using water butts to collect rainwater for watering plants and washing vans.

It has replaced its lights with a more energy efficient LED alternative, along with a system to prompt people to turn off lights. The group is also changing its signage to LED lights.

Katrin added: “Since the start of the year, we’ve significantly reduced our carbon footprint

“We’re now looking at a number of other exciting initiatives that we’ll be ready to unveil in the coming months.”