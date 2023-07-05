Angus vets on ‘green mission’ invests thousands to cut emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus vets on ‘green mission’ invests thousands to cut emissions

The firm says its changes have "significantly" reduced its carbon footprint.

By Gavin Harper
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
An Angus veterinary practice has spent thousands of pounds – and set up a specialist team – to reduce the group’s emissions.

Kirriemuir-based Thrums Vets, which has four practices across Angus and Perthshire, has also created a ‘green’ team to help drive its sustainability.

The four-strong team aims to address how every aspect of the group’s operations can be made more sustainable.

It is made up of veterinary nurse Amy Lownie and vets Katrin Lewis, Alex Hussey and Bex Allen.

Angus vets caring for pets and planet

The bulk of the group’s investment has been in solar panels at Thrums’ Kirriemuir branch.

That means the surgery’s electrical needs are now fully powered by renewable energy.

Katrin said: “We’ve clearly always been committed to providing the best care for our clients, but it’s vital that this also extends to the impact we have on the planet.

“We’ve therefore embarked on green mission to ensure our practices are as sustainable as possible.

The solar panels on the Thrums vets in Kirriemuir. Image: Thrums.

“We now have colleagues from all four of our practices in the green team.

“We’re continually looking at new ways of improving our green credentials.”

She said making small changes – such as using washing lines rather than tumble drying – and switching food packaging to recyclable material – is making a “noticeable and positive difference”.

How Thrums has ‘significantly’ reduced emissions

The group appointed Angus woman Ashley Wilkie as associate managing director earlier this year.

Among its investments have been a water purifier and oxygen generation system.

Thrums has also installed composting bins made from recycled pallets.while compostable paper towels are now being used across the practices.

Patients are now also sent their appointment reminders and receipts online.

Eco-friendly cleaning supplies and sustainable office products are also being sourced from local firms.

The Thrums practice in Kirriemuir. Image: Google Maps.

Other initiatives include avoiding single-use plastic wherever possible, using water butts to collect rainwater for watering plants and washing vans.

It has replaced its lights with a more energy efficient LED alternative, along with a system to prompt people to turn off lights. The group is also changing its signage to LED lights.

Katrin added: “Since the start of the year, we’ve significantly reduced our carbon footprint

“We’re now looking at a number of other exciting initiatives that we’ll be ready to unveil in the coming months.”

