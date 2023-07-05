Broughty Ferry RBS branch to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Broughty Ferry RBS branch to close

RBS said transactions for personal customers have dropped by more than 50% since January 2019.

By Gavin Harper
The Broughty Ferry RBS branch is to close later this year. Image: Google Maps.
The Broughty Ferry RBS branch is to close later this year. Image: Google Maps.

The Broughty Ferry branch of RBS will close later this year.

It is one of several branches being closed by the bank across the UK.

RBS said transactions for personal customers had dropped by more than 50% between January 2019 and January this year.

It also said 68% of personal customers using the branch also used digital banking, or the RBS app.

The Brook Street branch will close on November 2. The number of jobs affected is not known.

The decision comes just weeks after Bank of Scotland announced it was shutting five branches across Tayside and FIfe.

It also follows the closure of a Virgin Money branch in Broughty Ferry.

Banks accused of putting ‘pockets before people’

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears accused the bank of putting “pockets before people”.

He said:  “I just think it stinks of banks once again prioritising every penny of profit they can make, while disregarding the role local branches play in communities, especially for our elderly and vulnerable citizens.

“RBS wouldn’t have survived were it not for a £45 billion bailout using taxpayer money..

“It’s not a problem specific to RBS, all banks are putting their pockets before people.”

Broughty Ferry Labour councillor Pete Shears.

He urged RBS to re-think its decision.

Mr Shears added: “We all know how frustrating phoning a bank can be, and an email giving justification that there is a bank in the city centre – a very long trek for those with mobility issues – just doesn’t cut it.

“RBS should reverse their closure immediately and stop letting down communities.”

RBS ‘turning its back on’ Broughty Ferry

Councillor Craig Duncan said the news had come as a “bolt from the blue”.

He added: “There has been no consultation about this to the best of my knowledge.

“I’m quite astonished at that. I am disappointed because I think that bank has done well over a number of years.

“They appear to be prepared to turn their back on Broughty Ferry.

Councillor Craig Duncan outside the Broughty Ferry RBS branch.

“There is a sizeable elderly population and they simply don’t do things like online banking. It’s easy to say people can go up the road to Dundee, but not everyone has a car, and it is a hassle.

“This is a body blow to the local economy.”

Bank closure a blow to local businesses

Another local councillor, Kevin Cordell, said he has written to the bank to express his disappointment.

He said: “I know banking habits change and a lot of business is done online, but bank branches are still a vital service.

“It was very disappointing. I’ve written to them to find out how they’re going to manage that transition.

The closure of the RBS Broughty Ferry branch could have a knock-on impact on local businesses. Image: Google Maps.

“It’s less convenient if you’re going to have to do more stuff online because there are parts of the community who just don’t engage in that online world. They like to do things in person.”

Mr Cordell said the closure could be a blow to local firms.

He added: “If people are not coming into the Ferry, there could be a knock-on to businesses. That social inclusion part will also be affected.”

RBS providing ‘support and alternatives’

The nearest RBS branch for customers affected is on Dundee High Street.

An RBS spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party