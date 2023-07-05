STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed ‘chancer’ Boris Johnson to flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed ‘chancer’ Boris Johnson to flourish

As voters in Boris Johnson's former constituency prepare to elect his replacement, the former PM's downfall should be a topic for wider reflection.

Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
Boris Johnson. Image: Shutterstock.
By Stuart Nicolson

Almost exactly eight years ago I watched as a burly, middle aged man held court on the banks of the Thames. Dusk was falling on the Palace of Westminster as MPs and their hangers-on gathered on the terrace overlooking the river.

It was one of those balmy, still summer nights when the tourist boats and pleasure cruisers gliding up and down the river were easily within earshot of the parliamentary banter.

I was a visitor to Westminster and observed as, at first, the man was joined by a gaggle of courtiers – mostly young, ambitious would-be adviser types – before the throng melted one by one until, finally, he was left alone.

Boris Johson then sat for a long time, entirely on his own at his table, gazing out over the Thames as darkness fell.

The writer Stuart Nicolson next to a quote: "Johnson's tale is one of overweening ambition, opportunism, hubris and now, in the wake of his downfall, would-be vengeance."

He may have fidgeted with his phone for a bit, sending or looking at incoming texts. I can’t quite recall.

But what I do remember very clearly is how solitary he was and how surprising it seemed that such a big beast of Westminster had, for a time at least, no one who seemed to want to speak to him.

Brexit changed everything

It’s easy to forget, however, just how far away from the centre of power Johnson then was.

He had just returned as an MP in the May 2015 election. This was before Brexit, before Covid, before Trump and before the war in Ukraine.

Smiling Boris Johnson on a visit to a street market, holding a large slimy fish.
Boris Johnson in 2015 when he was still Mayor of London. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In truth it was a different world; not so long ago but at the same time impossibly distant given all that has happened since.

At the time, and despite his return to the Commons being seen by some as a relaunched bid to reach Number 10, Johnson was seen as a busted flush by many, even within his own party.

The prospect of him becoming Prime Minister seemed far-fetched. And maybe that explains his slightly forlorn demeanour that night on the Commons terrace.

What changed that of course was Brexit, and the decision he took to throw his weight behind the Leave campaign.

Boris Johnson delivering a speech from behind a lectern with the slogan 'Get Brexit done', surrounded by a large crowd of supporters holding placards and filming on their mobile phones.
Brexit was the pivotal moment in Boris Johnson’s political career. Image: Hugo Philpott/UPI.

That choice is now widely understood to have been utterly opportunistic on his part, complete with two fully drafted newspaper columns, one for Leave and one for Remain, and an 11th-hour decision to plump for Leave driven almost entirely by personal ambition rather than principle.

Impacts felt far beyond Boris Johnson’s former seat

Two weeks from now the voters in Johnson’s former constituency will get the chance to decide whether to replace him with another Conservative as their local MP.

It will be a contest – along with other by-elections on the same day – which tells us much about how deeply the Johnson and Truss premierships have damaged the Tory brand, and just how badly the party is likely to fare in the UK general election expected next year.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves with candidate Danny Beales, who is trying to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat formerly held by Boris Johnson. They are standing in front of a poster with the slogan 'Conservative mortgage bombshell' while supporters applaud.
Labour is rolling out the big guns to back candidate Danny Beales in Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

It may also signal how they can expect to do here in Scotland.

Playing the anti-independence card for all its worth may be enough to shore up Conservative support in some of the Scottish seats they currently hold, but that’s probably as good as it gets for them.

The by-election in his old seat is also a moment to contemplate just how someone like Johnson, with his long history of being economical with the truth, was ever able to rise to the top of his party and become Prime Minister of the UK.

Kilted Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross entering St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh for the Service of Thanksgiving for King Charles III.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be eyeing election results south of the border with interest: Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

What does that say about the state of our politics, or perhaps more precisely and fairly, what does it say about the present-day Conservative Party and of a Westminster system which not just allows but enables and facilitates the promotion of such an egregious chancer?

Rise and fall brings us back to the start

Johnson’s tale is one of overweening ambition, opportunism, hubris and now, in the wake of his downfall, would-be vengeance.

As an avowed fan of the classics, he may or may not appreciate the extent to which his own rise and fall might be said to mirror that of the characters who populate the ancient tomes he is so fond of quoting from.

Front door of 10 Downing Street, with former prime Minister Boris Johnson walking away to the left.
Boris Johnson has left the building. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

I think back to that evening in 2015 and wonder what he was thinking as he sat alone and stared across the darkening waters of the Thames.

That he had made a mistake in returning to the Commons? That he would never achieve his life’s goal of entering Downing Street?

Or, more likely by far, was he silently plotting how he could finally achieve that ambition and become PM?

The ancient Chinese proverb has it that if you wait by the river long enough you will see the bodies of your enemies float by.

The final irony for Johnson is that he could be there, waiting by the banks of the Thames still, and it would be the remnants of his own political life that he glimpsed drifting past.

Stuart Nicolson is a former political journalist and ex-adviser to Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond.

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure